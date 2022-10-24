Port Bolivar boat fire did $5 million in damage, sheriff says By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Oct 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT BOLIVARA dry-dock fire that crews from several departments fought for hours Saturday night caused about $5 million in damage, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said MondayThe Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department and others fought the blaze involving two dry-docked boats for more than six hours, Fire Chief Malcolm Comeaux said Sunday.Comeaux couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.“We responded to a call at approximately 9 p.m. involving one boat,” Comeaux said Sunday. “When we had arrived the vessel was fully engulfed in flames.”The fire broke out on a large wooden sailboat docked at the northwest end of 16th Street and spread to a second boat, Comeaux said.“Someone was doing a restoration and it somehow caught fire,” Comeaux previously said.“The second boat was a vessel that had a whole lot of diesel fuel in it.”Once the boats were burning, the department switched to defensive mode to save a neighboring tugboat.“We kept the tugboat cool and covered in water that way it wouldn’t catch on fire,” Comeaux said.The fire department was assisted by departments such as Galveston Fire Department, Santa Fe Fire Department, Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department and High Island Fire Department.“The fire lasted over six hours,” Comeaux said. “The fire was put out around 3:30 a.m.”There were no reported injuries, Comeaux said.The cause of the fire still was under investigation, Comeaux said Sunday. 