SANTA FE
A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with two felonies over a July incident in which two men are accused of breaking into a Santa Fe home and sexually assaulting an underage girl, police said.
Kourtenie Tyson, 23, was charged with sexual assault of a child and burglary, according to Galveston County Jail records. Tyson turned himself in at the jail Thursday morning, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged assault happened inside a home in the 14000 block of Eighth Street on July 10, according to a complaint from the Santa Fe Police Department.
The victim, who was not identified by name or age, told police that two men followed her home as she returned from a friend’s house and forced their way inside her house, according the complaint.
After the assault, the men left and the girl contacted her friends, according to he complaint. The friends were able to write down the license plate number of the car the men were in, because the car went back to the house, according to the complaint.
Police connected the license plate to Tyson and a home in Dickinson, according to the complaint. Public records list Tyson as a resident of Dickinson and Amarillo.
Police interviewed Tyson on the night of the assault, but did not immediately arrest him, according to the complaint.
A warrant was issued for Tyson’s arrest in September, according to the complaint. On Oct. 3, the Santa Fe Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding Tyson.
When contacted on Thursday, a Santa Fe Police Department spokesman did not know that Tyson had been arrested.
The spokesman didn’t know whether a warrant had been issued for the other man alleged to be at the house during the incident.
Tyson’s bond for the two felony charges was set at $500,000, according to jail records. He also was held on a parole board warrant. He was denied bond on that warrant, according to jail records.
He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.