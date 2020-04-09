Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. SSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. SSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.