17-year-old man shot outside of home, authorities say By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter May 17, 2023 TEXAS CITY—Authorities are investigating a shooting in which a 17-year-old man was transported to the hospital Tuesday night, officer Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza, spokesman for the Texas City department, said. The unidentified man was shot in front of his residence in the 2100 block of 21st Avenue North, de la Garza said. He was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, de la Garza said. Authorities still are investigating the shooting, de la Garza said. — José Mendiola José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
