TEXAS CITY
A police officer who was responding to a call didn’t have his vehicle’s emergency lights and siren on when a deadly crash occurred, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset confirmed.
Updated: March 27, 2023 @ 11:01 pm
A police officer who was responding to a call didn’t have his vehicle’s emergency lights and siren on when a deadly crash occurred, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset confirmed.
Texas City Officer Joe Waggoner was responding to a burglary in progress call in neighboring La Marque about 10 p.m. March 18, when he struck a white Honda near the intersection of FM 1764 and FM 2004, police said.
Driver George Arness, 72, was killed and his daughter, Patricia Arness, 31, was critically injured in the collision, police said.
Arness has since been released from the University of Texas Medical Branch’s John Sealy Hospital, Maj. Ray Nolen of the sheriff’s office said.
Texas City Police Department turned over the investigation into the crash to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, which will be assisted by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, officers said.
Six investigators with the sheriff’s office are assigned to the case, with a final report set to be released within the week, officers said.
No decision had been made on whether to send the case to a grand jury to consider charges against Waggoner, District Attorney Jack Roady said Friday.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247
Reporter
