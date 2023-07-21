Chef Alena Pyles, owner of EATcetera, 408 25th St. in Galveston, reacts to the return of the restaurant’s turtle statue, Chef Mamacitta, on Friday, July 21, 2023. The fiberglass turtle statue, one of more than 50 on the island, was stolen earlier this month.
Police officers Friday morning returned a $3,500 turtle sculpture to the 25th Street building from which it had disappeared earlier this month.
The return of "Chef Mamacitta" came after photos began circulating on social media of somebody lugging the sculpture around on the back of a car.
Who that somebody is still was being investigated, police said.
Chef Lena Pyles of EATcetera, 408 25th St., from which Chef Mamacitta had been boosted was in tears when officers delivered the 4-or-so-foot-tall fiberglass sculpture that her daughter painted.
“I’m overwhelmed," Pyles said. "I didn’t think we’d ever see her again.
“It’s very sentimental because my daughter had painted the turtle and named it after me. It means everything to me.”
Pyles signed paperwork to take custody of the sculpture from investigators who pulled up to the restaurant with Chef Mamacitta in their trunk.
“She is our heart and soul,” Pyles said. “And when they took her away they took a piece of our soul. It broke my heart. It damaged the heart and soul of the restaurant.”
Chef Mamacitta was installed as part of Turtles About Town, a community art project meant to promote Galveston and efforts to protect endangered sea turtles on the upper Texas coast, according to the Turtle Island Restoration Network.
Although many details about the disappearance and reappearance remain unclear, the return began with a tip from another downtown business owner.
On Thursday night, Amy Owens, owner of Clay Cup Studios, which is a partner of Turtles About Town, saw a photo circulating on social media of the turtle on the back of somebody’s car.
Owens called a friend in the police department to check out whether a car on Seawall Boulevard was carrying a turtle sculpture, she said. No more than two hours later, police had found the sculpture.
“I think the people of the island pulled together,” Pyles said. “Social media worked its magic. I’m very happy. I couldn’t believe it.”
Victoria Newsome, owner of EATcetera, also credited islanders with recovering the sculpture, she said.
“It’s like a part of our daughter’s childhood came back home,” Newsome said. “It’s a priceless memory. I’m amazed that the Galveston community reached out to us. It’s just another reason why this is a great place to live.”
Lena Pyles and Newsome’s daughter Presley Pyles, who painted the sculpture, always knew the artwork would somehow eventually return, she said.
“When I found out it was gone I was sad, but I knew it had to come back,” Presley Pyles said. “But it came back a lot sooner than expected. I thought it was going to be longer.”
“It makes me proud that I had an impact in something that everyone was involved in,” Presley Pyles said.
No arrests had been made or citations issued in connection with the disappearance, Sgt. Derek Gaspard said. The case still was under investigation, he said.
