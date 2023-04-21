GALVESTON
A police report might put into jeopardy a Galveston County man’s lawsuit against his former wife’s friends who he asserts helped her get an abortion.
Marcus Silva went to the League City Police Department, 555 W Walker Street, about 7:30 p.m. July 18, 2022, to report that he found evidence that his wife was seeking an abortion.
Silva told police that on July 12, 2022, he looked through his wife’s purse and found a Post-it note with the number of an abortion clinic, according to the report.
Silva also stated he’d gone through his wife’s phone and saw text messages between her and several people planning the purchase and delivery of the abortion pill.
Silva went through his wife’s purse the next day and found a small white circular pill with “MF” printed on it. Silva researched the drug and found that it was the first pill in the abortion process, according to the report.
The drug Silva found was Mifepristone, a progesterone blocker, that can terminate a pregnancy before 10 weeks and accounts for 50 percent of abortions in the United States, according to the Pew Research Center.
Efforts to ban Mifepristone have been championed by Matthew Kacsmaryk, presiding judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, who, on April 7 suspended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Mifepristone.
The FDA approved the drug in 2000.
The U.S. Department of Justice blocked the ruling April 10 by appealing it in the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court said Friday the drug would remain available for now.
Silva’s case is predicated on the idea that his wife obtained an abortion without his knowledge. But if he found the first pill before his wife had taken it, he allowed the abortion to go forward and didn’t do anything to stop it, some sources argue.
This finding is why Rusty Hardin, the high-profile Houston attorney representing two out of three of the women named in the lawsuit, said of Silva, “there is more to discover in this case, and they chose the wrong poster boy for this cause.”
Hardin wouldn’t comment further.
On March 9 in the 56th District Court, Silva filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million for the wrongful death of his unborn son. Because she’s considered a victim under the law, Silva’s former wife cannot be named as a defendant, but her three friends are named and accused of helping her obtain an abortion pill.
Silva filed the lawsuit with his attorney, Jonathan Mitchell, a former Texas Solicitor General who helped draft Texas’ abortion bans.
Mitchell has not responded to several requests for comment.
Silva’s case has also been taken up by Peter Breen of the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based pro-life group that takes on cases pro-bono and is funded through donations.
Breen has not responded to multiple requests for comment.
The lawsuit asserts Silva’s former wife and the defendants conspired to destroy evidence by instructing her to delete a group chat to prevent her husband from finding out.
Silva is seeking $1 million, an injunction preventing the defendants from distributing abortion pills or assisting in “illegal self-managed abortions,” attorney’s fees and other relief to be determined by the court.
Silva and his former wife had two children during their marriage, according to court documents. She filed for divorce in May 2022 and officially separated in February this year.
Roe v. Wade was the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that gave women the right to choose whether to have an abortion. It was overturned June 24, 2022, by Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in a 6-3 vote by the court.
The Roe decision was preceded by Senate Bill 8 in the Texas Legislature, otherwise known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, one of many “trigger laws” around the country that would go into effect if Roe were overturned. The law states once embryonic or fetal cardiac activity is detected, which happens about six weeks into pregnancy, abortion is illegal.
A response to the lawsuit must be filed before May 1, Hardin said.
A status conference in the case is set for June 8.
Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady announced March 22 that his office would not pursue criminal charges in the case.
