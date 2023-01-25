Police executing a search warrant found stolen golf carts, golf cart parts and methamphetamine, the department said Wednesday.
The Galveston Police Department had received multiple reports of stolen golf carts and began an investigation in November that expanded over county lines, according to a news release.
Investigators executed a search warrant Monday at a residence in West Columbia where they found 12 stolen golf carts, four of which were stolen from Galveston, parts and more than 12 grams of methamphetamine, according to the new release.
Timothy James Stephenson, 54, of West Columbia, was charged with various felony theft offenses and possession of a controlled substance and was held in Brazoria County County Jail on $375,000 in bonds, according to the release.
The investigation, which continues, was a collaboration between the Galveston Police Department, Galveston County Auto Crimes Task Force, Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
Anyone with information should contact the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477 or online at www.galveston.crimestoppersweb.com.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.