Island police Monday identified two men killed in a West End shooting at a house party that also left others wounded and police searching for the gunmen.
Police about 1:20 a.m. responded to shots fired at a "large" house party on Mendocino Drive in the Pointe San Luis subdivision, Kurt Koopmann, a spokesman, said. The subdivision is about 3 miles east of the San Luis Pass.
Upon arrival, officers found two men, later identified as Jourdon Concepcion, 20, of Angleton, and Brian Darden, 21, of Lake Jackson, deceased, Koopmann reported Monday afternoon.
Several others were wounded, but it was unclear how many, according to the department. The investigation still was underway Monday afternoon and no suspects were in custody, Koopmann said.
The shooting happened in a typically quiet neighborhood, Councilwoman Marie Robb, who represents the West End, said Monday morning.
The shooting wasn’t the only big West End party that had required police attention, Robb said.
There were other calls for service in the area, but none that required the same level of response as the shooting, Koopmann said about other disturbances.
Police had no further information about the shooting, Koopmann said.
“I’m having a hard time finding information,” Robb, who has been in contact with area homeowners associations, said.
Robb used the shooting to weigh in on a controversy in Galveston over Flock cameras.
“If we had Flock cameras, the criminal already would have been caught,” Robb said.
Robb was referring to the city’s debate over whether to let the police department purchase and use Flock Security cameras, pole-mounted cameras that capture such data as license plate information, vehicle descriptions and movements when linked to other cameras.
Their proposed use raised questions about privacy for residents and sensitive information held by the city when City Attorney Don Glywasky noted language in the contract he found troublesome.
If Flock cameras were in the neighborhood, police could have seen what cars left right after the shooting, Robb said.
City council is set to discuss the contract with Flock Security at a September meeting.
If anyone has any information they would like to report concerning this case, they are encouraged to contact detectives at 409-765-3628, Koopmann said. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
“If the city had them at the San Luis Pass, the causeway and ferry landing, they would have already been caught after their license plate got read,” Robb said.
[angry] The Galveston Police Department has become way too arrogant, hiding information on this case from the citizenry. I believe they have the names of the suspects, their car & license plate, but for some arrogant reason, think they are entitled to endanger the community by not publicizing it so that these individuals can be located and brought to justice. The police force job is to SERVE the public, not act like overlords ignoring them. Reporters need to call them to account.
As they say in politics (Marie Robb heralds it from the roof tops in the West End) never let a good crisis/tragedy go to waste, when trying to score a political point!!
What she misses is that if we were looking at all licenses plates and people leaving the island we would have created a huge dragnet of innocent people that likely had NOTHING TO DO WITH the shooting. That of course, is of little concern to her - just so she can try to score a political point for her latest pet project. Why would the US Constitution and all its protections apply on the West End of Galveston? As a note to Mrs. Robb - they are only asking for the Flock cameras on Seawall Blvd - this point and the contract that Mr. Glywasky was concerned about has NOTHING to do with the installation of the cameras - it had to do with the GPD having access to the Flock app.
I have a great idea - let’s encircle Councilwoman Robb’s house in Flock cameras - since she seems to have little concern for her freedom of movement & personal privacy.
