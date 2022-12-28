LEAGUE CITY
When Sirius isn't playing the instigator at home, he's with his owner and handler Justin O’Keefe, training to track the scent of decomposing remains of missing people.
Sirius, a playful 4-year-old German shepherd mix, was adopted from the League City Animal Care & Adoption Center, 755 W. Walker St. by Jasmine and Justin O’Keefe in 2019, and recently passed his test to become a certified Human Remains Detection Dog with the National Association for Search and Rescue.
Sirius and his handler took to Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock, 5700 FM 2004 near state Highway 6, Wednesday afternoon for some extra training. They train around different parks in the county twice a week but frequent Jack Brooks, Justin O’Keefe said.
“There are a lot of woods here,” he said. “It is a good place for training.”
Sirius’ brief training Wednesday consisted of hunting for what his handler referred to as a fillet, which is a chunk of decomposed human flesh with attached tissue and bone wrapped in cheesecloth.
The fillet was hidden in a brushy pile on a hill surrounded by trees. Sirius found the fillet.
O’Keefe receives and refrigerates his fillets, or "training aids" from the nonprofit he and Sirius volunteer for — Alpha Search + Recovery — an organization based in Houston that provides training for canines to find missing persons.
Some training aids can be harder to detect than others, Justin O’Keefe said.
“Terrain, environment and wind all factor into it,” he said.
The organization trains canines, flankers, ground searchers, man-trackers, mapping specialists and others to aid in search and rescue efforts, according to the nonprofit.
The group has aided various organizations in their search for missing people, including Houston Police Department, Galveston Police Department and Texas EquuSearch.
Sirius is trained on detecting remains in all stages of decomposition, O’Keefe said, from teeth and bones to flesh.
Although a big step for Sirius, receiving his first certificate with National Association for Search and Rescue for remains detection is like being given a learner permit, Justin O’Keefe said. There's a long road ahead for the canine's training.
Trainers look for particular traits in dogs used in searching for human remains.
“We always look for a play drive and a hunt drive,” Justin O’Keefe said.
Jasmine O’Keefe, animal services manager for League City Animal Care & Adoption Center, knew Sirius had all the qualities of a trainable search dog when she first saw him in the shelter, she said.
Because of his "play drive," Sirius needed physical and mental stimulation, Justin O'Keefe said.
This drive refers to a dog's desire to have physical activities with its owner or other dogs. It's often seen in puppies and some dogs outgrow it as adults. Playing is a main display with this drive as well as bumping and pawing while young, experts say.
Sirius spent about three months in the shelter before the O’Keefes took him home.
Training for eight hours a week, Sirius is on standby for search calls and awaits his first deployment.
