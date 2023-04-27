DICKINSON
The city council on Tuesday approved a zoning change to allow development of nearly 5 acres west of Hughes Lane and south of West Deats Road to allow commercial growth.
The council agreed to a request by David Russell, owner of DBR Properties, to change the zoning from general commercial district to a planned development zoning district.
The development also includes a 2-acre parcel west of Hughes Lane and south of West Deats Road. Both plats are independently owned by families and not the city.
The city on Tuesday permitted use of the land for development including appliance and home furnishing stores, a gym, parts supply store, research and testing services, printing shop, dry cleaning, liquor store, hardware store, radio and television broadcasting station or studio, bottling operations and upholstery shops.
“This was the first step in the process for us,” Russell said. “We have not gotten very far or even purchased the area at this point. We still have many hoops to jump through.”
Several developers chose not to pursue the property because of the zoning process, Russell said.
This is the first development by DBR Properties in Dickinson, but the agency has previously developed an area in Kemah.
The city considers the development to be beneficial to neighboring properties, which include Taylor Boats, a repair shop at 3308 Hughes Lane, Bay Colony RV Park & Car Wash storage, 217 FM 517, and Dickinson Arms Apartments, 3301 Hughes Lane.
“The Economic Development Corp. helped us find a suitable property,” Russell said. “Our next step is to have another meeting with council, then consult the engineer.”
The city established performance and development standards for the property, including directing light away from residences, sidewalks need to be at least 4 feet wide and in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and a mandate that no merchandise or vehicles should be stored outside of a building. The city also mandates that parking should be at least 15 feet from street right-of-way and 20 feet when adjacent to a residential district.
Businesses that could be developed with less intense permitted use include bakeries, barber and beauty shops, dry cleaning shops, flower shops, restaurants and studios such as art, teaching dance, music, drama and photography.
“This property is off of a major highway in a development area, which will enhance our tax base,” City Manager Theo Melancon said. “We are happy to bring in good businesses and good landlords to our city.”
Position 1 Councilman Johnnie Simpson Jr. and Position 5 Councilman Louis Decker were absent from the meeting.
