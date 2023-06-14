LEAGUE CITY
Removal of a massive pipe valve could add millions of dollars to a pricey sports complex development that has gotten more expensive and more exhausting by the year, officials said.
Phillips 66, a multinational energy company, has mentioned interest in moving a pipe valve that sits on the property of the future Bay Colony park, said Blake Coleman, a principal with TBG partners, a Houston-based architecture company.
“They haven’t given any indication of the costs or who is going to pay for that,” Coleman said. “It is a newer development.”
Despite unknown costs, city officials have been asked to bear the cost of coating the pipeline that runs through the land and will need to negotiate the removal of that pipeline valve ahead of construction.
Plans for the Bay Colony sports complex began as a $7 million complex on a 106-acre tract of land but has risen to a $40 million price tag. But the removal of a massive pipe valve on the property may set the city back even more.
Project estimates have fluctuated, but the latest is $40 million, which is up $5 million from last year’s estimate.
“This project has been horrendous,” League City Mayor Nick Long said on Tuesday.
“I just don’t know if we are ever going to see this,” Long said. “The only person this project is working for are the consultants who are redesigning this project constantly.”
Since the design adjustments, project costs have risen by $37 million, and additional costs to cover environmental impacts may be tacked on.
Progress in 2021 stalled on the west side sports complex after council members balked at the project’s projected $37 million price tag. But with grants and sales tax available as revenue sources, plans for the complex are advancing.
The city on July 8, 2022, approved a grant application with Texas Parks & Wildlife seeking $750,000 for park amenities. Most of the sports complex, planned for the intersection of Ervin Street and Calder Road, will be paid for with 4B sales tax revenue and bonds backed by 4B sales tax, which is used for economic development and infrastructure, officials said.
But selections for that grant will not be rewarded until June 2024.
There is some potential for additional grant funding from Texas Railroad Commission, Coleman said.
Proposals for the park call for five softball fields, four baseball fields, six tennis and pickle ball fields, two soccer fields, a playground and three parking lots.
The project, though somewhat on track now, has been slow-moving in the past in part because the design has changed many times because of environmental barriers like wetlands preservation and a giant pipeline running through the property, Mayor Nick Long said.
Much of the landscape of Galveston County until recently fell under federal jurisdiction protecting wetlands according to the Clean Water Act, established in 1972. The U.S. Supreme Court on May 25 ruled, 5-4, to weaken certain parts of the Clean Water Act that regulate wetlands and expand the ability of developers to dig up or fill certain wetlands.Soil and groundwater samples were taken last year. Those samples detected petroleum hydrocarbons above acceptable levels and heavy metals and chloride in the soil. More sampling will follow before the city can even think about turning any dirt, officials said.
As League City grows and young families move there, demand for more sports fields has grown, too.
The city’s existing sports park, Chester L. Davis Sportsplex, 1251 League City Parkway, was built in 1997 and already has exceeded its capacity, Chien Wei, parks director for the city, said.
The sportsplex is used for football, soccer, baseball, softball and sand volleyball. The park features multi-use fields, three pavilions for organized sports and two playgrounds, according to the city.
