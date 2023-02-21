GALVESTON
Texas International Terminals is working on an underwater petroleum pipeline paralleling the causeway that will bring up to 20,000 barrels of crude oil an hour to the island refiners.
“We currently handle lots of crude oil and other products at the marine terminal — all of it comes in by rail and barge and truck now,” said Todd Sullivan, managing principal at Texas International Terminals, which operates a private facility just east of the Pelican Island Bridge and west of the Port of Galveston’s public docks.
“This will really make a delivery to the facility more reliable. It will reduce instances of fog delays that we’re suffering from these days.”
The pipeline should be completed and capable of bringing crude oil to the island by the end of the summer, Sullivan said.
“This pipe is just an extension, a complement, another way of getting crude oil to the unit, so that we can reduce our instances of delay,” he said. “It’s more efficient. It also enables exports of crude oil. As our country is blessed with an abundance, we can export crude oil to other parts of the world.”
Boaters navigating Galveston Bay have noticed pipes and piling protruding from the water’s surface, causing concern, Bill Cochrane, a frequent boater and owner of Sunset Marina, said.
That construction is marked by signs and lights to keep boaters safe during the project, Sullivan said.
“The contractor put in a notice to mariners, which is a requirement to provide notification to anybody on the water,” Sullivan said, explaining that the project has safety markings similar to road construction sites.
“When they put the pipeline in, there’s a series of barges that are boring the pipe in,” he said. “The pipe is welded together and dragged out into the water. The piling is put in temporarily to hold the pipe from getting away during strong north winds. It’s temporary work piling to hold the pipe.
“I would encourage any boaters to heed the warning to mariners and observe the warning lights and signs. And for goodness sake, stay in the channel.”
Texas International Terminals converts crude oil into low-sulfur marine fuels, Sullivan said. The cost of the project is undisclosed.
B. Scott McLendon
