Almost $1 million in road and drainage projects are underway in the city, officials said.
Crews on Wednesday began emergency work to repair drainage pipe failures in the 5000 block of Chisholm Trail in the Cheyenne subdivision. The project was approved at the March 14 city council meeting at which officials allocated $200,000 from the general fund and street sales tax fund.
“Public Works staff noticed that some of the concrete streets were beginning to buckle,” City Manager Theo Melancon said.
Streets Superintendent Alexis Santiago found numerous corrugated metal culverts, called "tinhorns," had eroded on the bottom, he said.
“This likely had been washing out for many years, but was out of clear sight," Melancon said. "With the extent of the washouts, and the erosion of the road bed, we diverted funding from our paving project to immediately address this issue.”
The city already had approved more than $600,000 for repaving projects across Dickinson, officials said.
City council members approved the one-year contract with Waller County Construction at a Feb. 14 meeting. The repaving is part of a larger plan to improve all city roads, officials said.
The first phase of repaving will begin April 1 on 132,000 square feet of road including Victoria Street, Beatrice Avenue, Ivy Lane, Avenue H, 42nd Street, Kansas Street, 39th Street and 37th Street, officials said.
The project is scheduled for completion May 31.
Under phase two, beginning this summer, crews will repave more than 111,000 square feet of road, including Luhning Drive, California Avenue, Utah Avenue, Wyoming Avenue, Galveston Avenue and Colorado Avenue, officials said.
Over the next two years, the city plans to repave 24 streets, equaling more than 450,000 square feet.
Each section of road will be milled up, which means shaving off the old asphalt overlay, exposing the subgrade of the road, Melancon said. The contractor will repair the subgrade foundation, where it has failed and then add 3 inches of limestone base and 2.5 inches of hot-mix asphalt concrete compacted to 2 inches.
“Some of the roads were laid with no limestone base and only 2 inches of overlay," Melancon said. "So, the new 5.5-inch overlay will provide a noticeable and long-lasting difference for everybody in the community."
The drainage repairs in the Cheyenne Subdivision are estimated to be completed within 10 weeks.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
