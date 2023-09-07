TEXAS CITY
Jerome Karam, a Friendswood attorney and prolific developer, and his wife, Leslie, have given a faith-based group free use of more than 8,000 square feet for a women’s health center at Mainland City Centre, the couple said.
Adria Women’s Health will operate in Suite 1240 at 10000 Emmet F. Lowry Expressway providing gynecological care, sonograms, ultrasounds, Christian counseling and more.
“Not only do we offer help and support, we also provide help and support for three years after the baby is born, if they choose to continue with pregnancy,” Leslie Karam said.
The center also offers free parenting classes, breastfeeding classes and child care classes, Leslie Karam said.
Women who attend can receive “Baby Bucks” to use to buy baby formula, wipes, diapers, strollers and baby clothing, Leslie Karam said.
“What we’re trying to do is offer women who are in a crisis situation an alternative to abortion,” Leslie Karam said. “We don’t just offer help for them to keep the baby, but we give help afterward.”
Officials at the center want to help struggling mothers to find health, education and job opportunities, Leslie Karam said.
“This is a place for women to let them know that they are cared for and loved,” Leslie Karam said. “We want to support them through it.”
Even if a woman chooses to have an abortion, the center will offer post-procedure counseling, she said.
“What people don’t realize is that it’s not an easy step to take,” she said. “There is a lot of physical, emotional and spiritual tragedy that comes with it.
“We want to mentor or council, it’s not judgmental or anything like that. But our main focus is to prevent that.”
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
