GALVESTON
Dozens were gathered Thursday in a ballroom with signs displaying a proposed design that might be the next steps in making the Pelican Island Bridge safer and more reliable.
That has been a long time coming, some said.
Texas Department of Transportation officials held the meeting at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., to talk about the long-running project to replace the Pelican Island lift bridge.
The drawbridge, built in 1957, spans the Galveston Ship Channel and is the sole traffic link to and from Pelican Island, home to Texas A&M University-Galveston, Seawolf Park and numerous industrial operations.
It’s widely known to be obsolete and falling apart, with chunks of its supporting pilings gone or left hanging above the water.
“We have a certain direction we’re going with the bridge, but we need to get feedback from the public,” Danny Perez, a spokesman with the department, said. “We want to make sure that we hear from the community about their concerns. This is something for them. This is something for the taxpayers.”
The project will improve safety, Perez said.
“It’s something that’s really important,” Perez said. “It’s been needed for a very long time. We want to hear from the community so we can see if there are any changes we can make.”
For Taylor Hays, a graduate of Texas A&M University-Galveston, the bridge project couldn’t come fast enough.
“I’m a big proponent of the new bridge,” Hays, who commutes to the island for her job, said. “The draw bridge has a lot of drawbacks. It’s a hassle to deal with. Sometimes I question the structural integrity of it.”
Hays worries the bridge isn’t safe enough for people to drive on, she said.
“Especially after the barge hit the bridge this summer, I wondered what the structural integrity was going to be like,” Hays said.
Samantha Blaine, a student at the university, said the project for a new bridge should have begun a long time ago.
“I think it’s been a long time coming,” Blaine said. “There’s been a few times when it’s been stuck in an open or shut position.”
There have been instances when the bridge has kept students from leaving Pelican Island overnight, Blaine said.
“It’s definitely a good thing that they’re finally replacing the bridge,” Blaine said.
Local discussions about replacing the bridge began about 10 years ago and have progressed in fits and starts, often delayed by disagreements over funding, routing and control.
Plans call for a new non-load restricted, fixed-span bridge with 12-foot-wide lanes in each direction, officials said.
The proposed project would require more than 28 acres of right of way and a 0.2 acre drainage easement, officials said.
There also will be a 10-foot-wide shared use lane for bicyclists and pedestrians on the east side of the bridge, officials said. There will be a 3-foot buffer between the shoulder and the lane.
The bridge has shown signs of damage for years, which might have been exacerbated by a barge that hit it in early July.
The bridge is two lanes with no bicycle or pedestrian accommodations. The bridge was constructed in 1957, has become obsolete and is scheduled for replacement in a project set to begin in summer 2025 by the Texas Department of Transportation.
“The purpose of the proposed project is to provide a safe and reliable crossing of the Pelican Island Channel for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic and to ensure uninterrupted access for evacuation and emergency and basic services to and from Pelican Island,” Perez said.
