The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles will consider the parole of a long-time suspect in the "Texas Killing Fields" case, which potentially could put him back on the streets unsupervised.
Clyde Edwin Hedrick, 69, of San Leon, was convicted in 2014 of the 1984 involuntary manslaughter of Ellen Rae Benson, when he also was named as a suspect in the Calder Road killings of Heide Fye, Laura Miller, Audrey Lee Cook and Donna Prudhomme in League City.
Hedrick was released from prison on Oct. 4, 2021 after serving just eight years of a 20-year sentence. He has been in a halfway house ever since and is required to wear an ankle monitor until 2023.
The parole board will review whether Hedrick should be released from the Super Intensive Supervision Program, which requires the use of the ankle monitor, Amanda Hernandez, director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said. The hearings will be held every six months or once a year until Hedrick is released from parole.
Galveston County prosecutors are protesting Hedrick’s release from the program, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
Tim Miller, Texas EquuSearch founder and father of Laura Miller, told KHOU TV he would work to ensure Hedrick remains under supervision.
"Clyde will strike again when he gets out," Miller told KHOU "He has nothing to lose.
“We can't change what he has done in the past, but hopefully we can keep this from happening to someone else when he gets out."
Miller was awarded more than $24 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit against Hedrick on July 11. The default judgment in the 56th District Court of Judge Lonnie Cox iargely is symbolic because Miller likely never will get any money from Hedrick. But it prevents Hedrick from selling the rights to Miller’s story.
“Much less has to be proved for a civil judgment,” Petroff said. “This being a default judgment just means that the lawsuit went unanswered by Hedrick and not necessarily that it determined responsibility.”
Information about the date and setting of the parole board review of Hedrick and whether it's open to the public wasn't immediately available Friday.
