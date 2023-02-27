GALVESTON
Juneteenth event planners soon will have access to a grant pool of $100,000 as the Park Board of Trustees considers a program to fund the emancipation holiday on the island where it originated.
GALVESTON
Juneteenth event planners soon will have access to a grant pool of $100,000 as the Park Board of Trustees considers a program to fund the emancipation holiday on the island where it originated.
Trustees on Tuesday will discuss how applicants can seek up to $20,000 to fund events and programs celebrating Juneteenth on the island.
Local historian Sam Collins and former Galveston policeman Eugene Lewis told city council members Feb. 23 it was past time for the city to embrace — and financially support — the holiday in its birthplace.
“The intention is to continue this mechanism through at least the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth in 2025; however that will require city council approval,” Caitlin Carnes, park board public relations manager, said.
To promote the development of Juneteenth activities and attract new overnight business in Galveston, trustees approved $100,000 for a Juneteenth grant-making program in the park board’s 2023 budget, Carnes said.
“This program represents a new opportunity to highlight Galveston’s unique role in Juneteenth celebrations and the cultural history of Juneteenth on the island,” according to park board documents.
Through the grants, the park board hopes to mark Galveston as the premier destination for celebrating Juneteenth — both regionally and nationally, Carnes said.
The grant’s proposed guidelines, which trustees could amend Tuesday, included the requirement that 50 percent of awarded money be used to advertise island Juneteenth activities in markets outside of Galveston. Trustees may consider providing the money on a reimbursement basis.
“Visit Galveston operates the Juneteenth Incubator Program to provide support for current and prospective Juneteenth events in Galveston that produce and promote overnight business and out-of-town guests,” according to background documents.
“Applicants’ proposals must fit one or more of the hotel occupancy tax categories prescribed by state law. Funding decisions are based on criteria that includes, but is not limited to, marketing efforts, identified metrics, economic impact, hotel occupancy tax funds applicability and more.”
The Visit Galveston staff would review applications for completeness and suitability and make recommendations to the board’s Tourism Development Advisory Committee for review and recommendation to the Park Board of Trustees for approval, according to board documents.
The park board hopes to announce grant awardees at its April meeting.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.