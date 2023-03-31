GALVESTON
It’s something that event planners and historians say has been deserved for decades: Island officials last week pumped public money into the celebration of Juneteenth — the federal holiday remembering the ending of slavery in the United States in 1865.
The Park Board of Trustees last week voted to approve $95,700 in Juneteenth grants to eight applicants for various festivities across the island where Juneteenth began nearly 160 years ago. Half of all the grant money must be used to advertise the events to draw out-of-town guests, park board officials said.
There will be nearly 25 events taking place on the island, Alex Thomas, product development manager at the park board, said. Island officials hope to make Galveston the marquee city for the celebration by its 160th anniversary in 2025, he said.
“We’re just a little over two months away from celebrating this great culture,” Thomas said. “We’ve been working with the local stakeholders here through the park board staff. We had a great opportunity to engage with the public on the history of the celebration on the island, long before a lot of us have been here on the island.
“I’m excited about the progress we’re making.”
GRANTING GOOD TIMES
Trustees awarded one of the two largest grants, worth the maximum $20,000, to the Nia Cultural Center, 2217 Strand, for an emancipation celebration gospel concert on June 16. Event planners expect to attract as many as 1,200 attendees.
The second $20,000 grant will enable the Galveston County Council of Greeks and the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, to host a “sneaker ball,” where an estimated 500 attendees will be invited to pair their best sneakers with tuxedos and formal gowns.
Trustees awarded four applicants $10,000 each, for events such as the Galveston Symphony Orchestra and Galveston Heritage Chorale Juneteenth Concert on June 18, a comedy show, a year-round podcast exploring the history of Juneteenth and a block party at Reedy Chapel — the site of the first documented celebration of Juneteenth.
The church community seeks to reenact the original march from old Galveston Courthouse to the Chapel for a block party, prayer service, a thanksgiving ceremony, as well as a gospel concert from a local youth choir, Pete Patterson, whose wife is reverend at the church, said.
JUNETEENTH CAPITAL
Massive Juneteenth celebrations are held throughout the country in cities like Houston, Chicago, Philadelphia and New York City, and rightfully so, but Galveston should be the beacon for the holiday, Patterson said.
Celebrations on the island should be so opulent they draw people from around the globe, he said.
“I want to try to grow Juneteenth on the island,” Patterson said. “Some people want to grow their immediate event, and that needs to be done. But my aim is to improve the holiday as a whole. I hope that it continues and everybody embraces it.
“We want the celebration to get to where we need more hotels and more restaurants and that we are just overtaken by people who want to join the experience. And that will happen if we recreate an event for all walks of life.”
JUNETEENTH JUBILEES
Club 68, 3112 Market St., plans to host a Zydeco band with the goal of promoting Juneteenth by enhancing nightlife festivities and encouraging overnight stays. Its $6,700 grant will be used to hire a Zydeco band and promote the event. In particular, funding will pay for ticket costs, flyers, newspaper ads and radio advertisements, according to the grant.
The concert is a unique opportunity to highlight traditional African American southern music while celebrating the legacy of Juneteenth in the region, according to the grant proposal.
“This concert will cater to a niche audience and draw music lovers from a multi-state region,” according to the proposal. “By highlighting the musical culture of southern Texas through the Zydeco genre, visitors will explore the musical traditions of communities that have celebrated Juneteenth for more than 150 years.”
Planners expect 200 attendees and target adults 30 and older.
Trustees awarded a $9,000 grant for a second year-round initiative, this one by Juneteenth and Beyond LLC.
The group intends to provide guided tours of the Galveston Freedom Trail, which outlines the historical occurrence of Juneteenth, according to the proposal. Genealogist Araminta Sorrell, owner of Juneteenth and Beyond, will conduct and manage the tours.
These tours will represent the first such tours in Galveston, and thematic tours focused on cultural tourism will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to engage in the rich fabric that has influenced Texas and the South, according to the proposal.
“Texas’s population represents the largest Black population in the country, representing more than 3.9 million people,” according to the proposal. “Marketing will focus on regional efforts to connect with African American communities through travel media, radio and TV ads, social media campaigns and print flyers targeting tourism businesses.
As part of an effort to develop new tourism products in Galveston, Visit Galveston staff has identified the “Juneteenth Tours” project as a tourism product that will enhance cultural tourism offerings to visitors, according to park board staff.
The lack of cultural heritage tours in Galveston is notable in light of the number of visitors seeking opportunities to connect with Galveston’s history, according to park board staff.
“Expanding these cultural heritage tourism opportunities is particularly important given many people’s personal connections to Galveston, and the impact those connections can have on visitors choosing to stay overnight on the island,” according to the park board staff recommendation.
