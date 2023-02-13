The Galveston Park Board of Trustees will consider approving a list of questions to be submitted for a Texas Attorney General opinion inspired by a disagreement with the city council over hotel occupancy tax revenue and general rights and responsibilities, according to the agenda for a special meeting Tuesday.
Trustees will consider submitting to the Attorney General questions about “the interplay and interpretation of numerous state laws, city charter, ordinances and related agreements impacting the division of rights, duties and responsibilities between the Park Board of Trustees and the city of Galveston,” according to the agenda.
Over the past several months, the park board and city have disagreed about the scope of the park board’s powers, according to the agenda. The argument stems from a decision by city officials to transfer $14 million in hotel occupancy tax accrued in park board coffers to the city.
City ordinance and state law mandates that hotel occupancy tax funds be held in city accounts, argues Mayor Brown and other city officials.
Park Board officials have argued the city is attempting to undermine the park board’s statutory rights and responsibilities.
“The city has sought to increase its control over park board activities and funds, making the claim that the park board legally cannot hold hotel occupancy tax funds within its own accounts, approve budgets or authorize capital expenditures with funds appropriated to the board,” according to the agenda.
“The park board is considering seeking an Attorney General opinion to clarify the relationship between the park board and city related to the responsibilities and authorities of both organizations, particularly related to the hotel occupancy tax funding.”
The park board argues it’s important to seek clarity from the Attorney General out of due diligence so that both organizations can be confident they are taking actions fueled by legal integrity while honoring the intent of the people of Galveston who voted to create the park board 60 years ago, according to the agenda.
Brown disputed assertions outlined in the agenda.
“We have no interest in spending their money,” Brown said. “It really caused an uproar, with some saying we were trying to change the culture of the park board — and that isn’t true. We’re just trying to comply with state law.”
The park board also will consider soliciting applications to hire a new attorney after the retirement of long-time park board general counsel and Mills Shirley Senior Partner Carla Cotropia.
“While Mills Shirley continues to provide legal services through Managing Partner Robert Booth, the board has formed a task force to solicit and review the qualifications of candidates for the role of park board general counsel,” according to the agenda. “Working directly for the board, the general counsel provides a range of services to the organization through the support of both the board and staff.”
