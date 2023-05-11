GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees on Thursday released a copy of CEO Kelly de Schaun’s employment contract, fulfilling a public information request by The Daily News.
De Schaun and trustees Wednesday decided to part ways after she led the entity for the past 12 years, some of which were the most financially successful in the history of the island's tourism industry.
News of her departure was met with shock and sadness Wednesday.
The document spells out the park board's financial obligations to de Schaun if her employment was ended by mutual agreement in the contract's third year, which is what happened Wednesday. Those terms are the same as City Councilman David Collins, who was part of the team that negotiated the contract, described Wednesday.
The newspaper sought the contract Wednesday, but the request sat on a park board attorney's desk before being passed to de Schaun on Thursday for her to redact any personal information, Mackenzie Finklea, public relations manager, said.
There were no evident redactions in the document provided to The Daily News.
If both parties elect to terminate the contract by mutual, written agreement in the third and final year — which is this year — the park board must pay severance to de Schaun equal to 12 months of her salary, or $240,000, as well as 12 months of health insurance premiums for her and her family, according to the contract.
If the separation had occurred in the first year of her employment, she would have earned six months’ salary and nine months of payment if it happened in the second year, according to the agreement.
The No. 1 item on the document dated September 29, 2020, was a change in title for de Schaun, changing her position from executive director to CEO.
As CEO, she was in charge of all park board employees, except for the CFO and the employees of the accounting department, according to the contract.
The contract called for the park board to pay de Schaun about $196,000 in the first year, with a $15,000 payment set for the last day of that year. Her pay was scheduled to rise each year of the three-year agreement, with her earning about $225,000 in year two and $240,000 in year three, according to the contract.
The park board agreed to reimburse the CEO for all business-related airline ticket purchases, hotel stays, meals, car rentals, gasoline costs or other expenses incurred in performance of her duties in out-of-town travel, according to the contract.
De Schaun earned $9,000 annually for a car allowance, in lieu of a park board vehicle, as well as $125 a month toward a cell phone bill, according to the contract. She had four weeks of paid vacation, which couldn’t be used consecutively, according to the contract.
Notice for her departure came weeks before her next scheduled evaluation, which was set for on or before June, according to the contract.
Her 45th and final day comes June 24, a week before her evaluation is due to be complete on July 1, according to the contract.
