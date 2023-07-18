GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees this month received a donation of three beach wheelchairs, with a grant pending that could supply another 15.
A grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation paid for the three new beach wheelchairs, improving accessibility for people with limited mobility.
The cost of each beach wheelchair is about $2,700.
Galveston has become well known in the region for beach accessibility and welcoming those with mobility limitations, with a wheelchair-loaning program in place for years, Vince Lorefice, general manager of parks, said.
Recent upgrades, including access decking at Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall Blvd., and mobility mats at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Road, have made it easier for guests with wheelchairs, scooters and walkers to access the beachfront. The beach wheelchairs are free on a first-come, first-served basis. They come equipped with flotation devices, enabling people to use them in the water with assistance.
The wheelchairs can be found at Dellanera RV Park, 10901 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Stewart Beach, and East Beach during operating hours, Lorefice said.
The wheelchairs have a useful life of around three years because of the challenging beach conditions, Lorefice said.
By providing the wheelchairs free, Galveston ensures more people can use the beaches with less hassle, officials said.
Houstonian Kayla Goldwitz has been an advocate and beneficiary of the program, she said.
Goldwitz was raised on the island by her father, who died in the crash that left her paralyzed. Her wheelchair makes it difficult for her to enjoy the beach. But after the park board introduced six wheelchairs in March, she has been able to make more trips to the beach.
“Since the wheelchair access is first come, first serve and free, it is sometimes hard to go to the beach and find a wheelchair,” Goldwitz said.
That might soon change because of a pending grant from the University of Texas Medical Branch for an additional 15 beach wheelchairs to be added to the seawall this year, according to the park board.
“I think it’s great that more people will have access to the beach; it’s hard right now due to there only being six,” Goldwitz said. “So, it will be an awesome addition to the beach.”
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
