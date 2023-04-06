GALVESTON
Reaping the fiscal rewards of a burgeoning tourism industry, the Park Board of Trustees broke record hotel occupancy revenues for 12 months straight ending last summer and expect a study by the end of the month to report more than $1.2 billion in economic benefit for the island.
Those historic highs come after a previous record-breaking 2021 for hotel occupancy tax revenues at the park board, which reported that tourism had a $1.2 billion impact on the island, and officials expect 2022’s number to be higher, Bryson Frazier, chief financial officer, said.
The park board collects the 15 percent tax on hotel and short-term rental stays on the island. Galveston gets revenue from 9 percent of the rate, while the state gets revenue from 6 percent.
“The economic impact study should be available later this month, but based on hotel occupancy percentages, rates and collections — 2022 was the highest collection year on record, which should translate to high visitor spend numbers, which contributes to the city of Galveston’s general fund revenues,” Frazier said.
BILLION-DOLLAR BENEFITS
Park board CEO Kelly de Schaun will present a breakdown of that billion-dollar impact at the annual tourism summit May 4, although the study should be released before then, Caitlyn Carnes, public relations manager, said.
“Galveston has an amazing tourism community, and we are lucky to be charged with the promotion and marketing of this resilient island,” de Schaun said. “The economic stimulation tourism provides helps keep our small businesses open and can be used to benefit our residents.
“For hotel occupancy tax collections and visitor spending to come in so strong in the aftermath of COVID-19 validates for us the decisions we made as an organization to keep Galveston top of mind during the pandemic and staying engaged with our meeting planners and clients.”
The fiscal year ending September 2021 and 2022 broke records for hotel occupancy tax collections, bringing in $22 million and $29 million, Frazier said. July 2022 was the highest hotel occupancy tax collection month on record, with tourists’ visits netting the island entity $4.9 million.
The 2021 impact study revealed that visitor spending was $913 million, up from the previous high in 2019 of $883 million, according to park board officials. Compared to the year before, visitation increased by 23 percent in 2021, and overnight stays increased from 2.3 million to 2.6 million.
Park board officials expect each of those to rise.
GALVANIZED GALVESTON
The increase in hotel occupancy tax revenue not only represents the success of the park board, but also the positive improvements of the city in general, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“A community that is attractive to live in is a community that people love to visit,” Brown said. “Hotel occupancy tax is so beneficial to the city because it is derived from those individuals and families that stay overnight and shop and enjoy our restaurants. This adds to our sales tax, which goes to improvements for our residents.
“With this success comes also the responsibility of maintaining the balance of quality of life issues for our residents with the effects of tourism.”
The park board began collecting hotel occupancy tax in 2015, and, except during the pandemic in 2019 and 2020, collections have increased every year from 2016 to 2022. Collections amounted to about $15.3 million in 2015 and grew to $29.6 million in fiscal year 2022, which ended last September.
Part of this rise was driven by Galveston’s average daily hotel rate increasing from $123 in 2016 to $159 in 2022, according to park board officials.
HOT HOTELS
Last year was a strong one for the hotels under the San Luis Resort umbrella, Paul Schultz, vice president of hospitality at parent company Landry’s, said. The San Luis, 5222 Seawall Blvd., operators also run the Holiday Inn Resort on the Beach, 5002 Seawall Blvd. and Harbor House Hotel on Pier 21.
“We have observed a similar growth trend for the first quarter of 2023,” Schultz said.
“We had a very successful Mardi Gras and spring break. And we always use spring break as a barometer for our summer — so, we’re going to have another good year here at the San Luis.”
The vacation rental collections as a percentage of total hotel occupancy tax collections has increased from 29 percent in fiscal year 2018 to 53 percent in fiscal year 2022, Frazier said.
“In fiscal year 2018, vacation rentals paid $5.4 million in HOT, and in fiscal year 2022 that number jumped to $15.6 million,” Frazier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.