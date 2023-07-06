GALVESTON
A newly seated Park Board of Trustees voted 6-3 Thursday to send the city about $695,000 in short-term rental fees.
Trustees Mike Bouvier, the city councilman serving as liaison between the entities, Bob Bullwinkel, Kimberly Gaido, Sara Godwin, Jason Hardcastle and Jason Worthen voted in favor of the motion to send city council the money contingent on an update to the agreement that spells out the financial relationship between the entities.
Three new trustees cast the dissenting votes, with Bill Clement, Barry Willey and Gerald Wilson all voting no.
The park board is ready to pay the city about $695,000 for its share of the fees, officials said. But some casting dissenting votes wanted the money to be sent more swiftly.
“I’m not in favor of any limitation on transferring; I think the money should be transferred now,” Bill Clement, serving at his first meeting, said. “I know this is a high priority for all of us. I’m basically opposed to any motion that doesn’t transfer the money immediately.”
The city council voted Oct. 27, 2022, to increase the annual registration fee for short-term rentals to $250 from a one-time $50 fee, a 400 percent hike. About $160 of each fee is sent to the city, while the rest is used to pay for the park board short-term-rental-tracking software, which cost about $1.3 million, officials said.
Willey, also serving in his first meeting, asked whether Hardcastle would consider amending his motion to send the money to the city without the agreement update contingency.
“I would like to see an agreement, just as someone who has been working on this and is very optimistic that we’re really close with the language needed to make that,” Hardcastle said. “So, I would like to keep the motion as it is.”
Bouvier, who voted against the motion the first time it was presented, asked Hardcastle whether he’d consider amending the motion to send 50 percent of the money now and 50 percent after a new agreement is ironed out; Hardcastle declined.
The previous board failed to approve the vote June 27, the last time the park board voted on the matter.
Thursday’s vote was a culmination of about six months of discourse between the city and park board. The city council’s quest to broaden its sources of revenue, and increase its general fund, put the governing body on a collision course with the park board flush with hotel occupancy tax revenues a 15 percent tax imposed on people staying in island hotels and short-term rentals. Revenues from that tax are driven ever higher by the proliferation of short-term rentals on the island.
The city hasn’t authorized the park board — through an interlocal agreement — to collect the short-term rental fee, nor is the park board authorized to send any money to the city, trustees said.
The interlocal agreement, which delineates the legal and financial relationship between the city and park board, lacks language allowing for the transfer of short-term rental fees to the city, trustees said.
The debate hinges on language saying the city may collect short-term-registration fees. The update is one of many the city and park board could make to the interlocal agreement.
The interlocal agreement states the park board may collect a $50, one-time fee from rental owners and nothing about transferring the money to the city, Hardcastle said.
“That’s what we’ve been working on, and I have full faith in the park board and city staff to get that straightened out,” Hardcastle said. “And we’re almost there.”
Goodness - is anyone else fed-up with this nonsense? We get a bunch of new trustees & still can’t get this done! It might be time for the Park Board to go or at least moving this collection effort for HOT and the registration fees back over to the City, so they can’t keep holding this transfer of money thing over the City’s head. I’m just saying!
