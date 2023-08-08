GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees was earning interest on hotel occupancy tax revenue it was holding until December, officials said, disputing recent statements from the city.
Park board staff members were unsure how city leaders arrived at their conclusion, Interim CEO Kimberly Danesi said Tuesday. The park board earned about $407,000 in interest on hotel occupancy tax revenue from 2019 until last year when it moved that money into city accounts, CFO Bryson Frazier said.
The city is on track to more than double that in a year, city officials have said.
“All of our cash was in interest-bearing accounts,” Frazier said Tuesday.
But his city counterpart contested that.
“In their financial reports, they don’t report any interest income, and in my conversations with Bryson he was clear they were not collecting it,” CFO Mike Loftin said Tuesday.
The city expects by the end of the year to have more than $1 million in accrued interest on more than $21 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue, with a rate of about 4.6 percent, Loftin said.
Last year, the park board stopped investing revenue from the 15 percent fee assessed on all island hotel and rental stays because administrators anticipated the city would require it to transfer the money, Frazier said. The city last year voted to require the park board to send it about $14 million in hotel tax revenue.
The park board historically has invested in low-risk securities, Frazier said.
“When the pandemic hit, the precautionary decision was made to cut the budget by 35 percent,” Frazier said. “To ensure the park board remained liquid and able to respond to adverse economic conditions, cash was held in interest-bearing accounts at Moody Bank.”
Uncertainty remained as the park board progressed through 2021, and cash remained in the interest-bearing accounts, Frazier said. Fiscal year 2021 was a stronger year than anticipated, and 2022 was a recording-setting year for hotel occupancy tax collections, with the park board raking in about $30 million.
The park board is finalizing its investment policy, modeling it after the city’s, and plans to issue it sometime in the fall, Chairman Jason Hardcastle, who works as a wealth advisor, said Tuesday. The goal is to have an investment portfolio with higher yields in early 2024, he said.
“I’m glad the park board was able to maintain liquidity and not lose money, potentially selling bonds, and maintain the value of the assets,” Hardcastle said. “And I’m happy the city was able to invest at historically high interest rates.”
There was no way the park board could have taken advantage of the historically high interest rates like the city has, Hardcastle said.
The city council’s quest to broaden its sources of revenue, and increase its general fund, put the governing body on a collision course with the park board and its bank account in 2022. The entities agreed in March to a new contract outlining how and when the park board would deposit hotel occupancy taxes it collected into a city account.
Spending hotel occupancy tax revenue is highly restricted by state law to tourism-related endeavors such as advertising and promotion, funding the Beach Patrol and cleaning and maintaining public beaches.
Recently, however, the notion of unrestricted money being spent on a wider variety of things arose and became a point of contention between the city and park board.
Any interest gained on restricted hotel occupancy tax also is considered restricted. Restricted funds can be used on parks, beach reconstruction, infrastructure and economic development.
