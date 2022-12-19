GALVESTON

Park board officials Monday cited a legal dispute with the city over the control of millions of dollars of tourism tax revenue as justification for a closed-door discussion and subsequent unposted vote to hire an auditor, which some observers argue was, at best, dubious.

(7) comments

Don Schlessinger

Two questions, how much is all this costing tax paying residents of Galveston, and, why

is Kelly d still employed by the Galveston Park Board?

Charlotte O'rourke

It’s clear - by the agenda at tomorrow’s meeting (see below) - that the PB will continue to violate the open meetings act and its intent of transparency until stopped. Any motion could be made with this type of deliberate obfuscation of subject matter, and it is sad and disappointing that we have this type of government.

Agenda:

VI.

Executive Session

A.

Pursuant To Texas Government Code Section 551.071 - Consultation With Attorney On A Matter In Which The Duty Of The Attorney To The Governmental Body Under Texas Disciplinary Rules Of Professional Conduct Of The State Of Texas Clearly Conflicts With This Chapter - Legal Duties And Responsibilities Of The Park Board

VII.

Action Item (S) Resulting From Executive Session

A.

Discuss And Consider Action For Any Executive Session Item Listed On The Meeting Agenda

RShelby
Ron Shelby

GDN - A question that I know many citizen's are thinking: This has become a nightmare. City Council created and appointed this board. If City Council wanted to start over with an entirely clean slate, ...new parks board of trustees,...etc... How can it go about doing that? Can it? What are the steps?

BillyC333
Bill Cochrane

Instead of focusing on whether the meeting and votes were legal someone needs to ask the trustees some questions. Like - why do you think an outside audit needs to be done? If the PB wants an outside audit done the City should hire the auditor, not the PB.

Trustees also voted to direct “staff to work with legal counsel to provide additional insight on duties and powers of the park board.” The trustees don't know what the duties and powers are? Who is this legal counsel?

Dan Freeman

When the weather warms, this fish will stink.

Don Schlessinger

One question, why is Kelly d still employed by the Park Board?

Charlotte O'rourke

All of the questions and answers are important. If the PB followed open meeting laws the public could hear the debate and questions/answers, but the PB obviously doesn’t follow the laws and charter on open meeting so it’s difficult to obtain information or answers as to why they believe they are entitled to overrule city council votes and claim all HOT funds. Is the PB really spending $9 million annually on advertising or has it been building the reserves currently being fought over?

Open meetings please! The city as the oversight body should be insisting on it.

