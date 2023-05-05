GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees in a special-called meeting next week intends to deliberate the employment of CEO Kelly de Schaun as rumors circulated Friday of her resignation.
GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees in a special-called meeting next week intends to deliberate the employment of CEO Kelly de Schaun as rumors circulated Friday of her resignation.
“I have not resigned,” de Schaun said late Friday after numerous sources reported she had.
Her contract expires in September, and she wanted to enter negotiations with existing trustees rather than a new board, which potentially could have five new members.
A special meeting was called because contract discussions are complicated and typically require more than one.
De Schaun's contract is up for renewal in September. She wanted to have the current board review the contract, rather than a new substantially changed board that will be appointed in June, she said.
Deliberation of her employment was the only agenda item for the 2 p.m. Wednesday meeting at Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St.
Her contract was last extended in September 2020 and is in effect until Sept. 30.
Rumor of her departure sent shock waves through Galveston.
De Schaun has overseen the park board during the most successful point in its history, helping attract nearly 7 million tourists yearly, who in turn generated many millions of hotel occupancy tax dollars that in recent months had become a source of friction between her and city officials.
“I’d be shocked if she resigned,” Mayor Craig Brown said.
It’s pretty universally agreed that de Schaun has done a fabulous job at the park board, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“I would be sad to see her go,” Maxwell said. “She’s not only someone I worked with — she’s my neighbor. I’d be kinda taken aback by it.”
The city and park board have for months been engaged in debate and discourse over more than $16 million collected each year from people staying in island hotels and vacation rentals, as well as over the general relationship between the city and the park board, which manages some aspects of island tourism.
The park board collects hotel occupancy tax from hotel and rental stays on the island.
City council members voted in December to take $14 million from the park board’s account to comply with state law and the city charter. City ordinance and state law mandate that hotel occupancy tax funds be held in city accounts.
Park leaders disputed the city's legal reasoning and called the move a money grab.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
It would be tragedy if Kelly is forced out as the best CEO to ever head that organization. Seems a few have a passion for mediocrity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.