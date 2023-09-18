GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees in a special meeting Monday finalized the $108,000 purchase of two trailers to temporarily house the Beach Patrol’s operations and lifeguards, but some trustees worry it’s an expensive stopgap solution and potentially wasteful use of public money.
The two trailers make seven for the park board and will look similar to those in front of Stewart Beach Pavilion, 401 Seawall Blvd. The trailers will house Galveston Island Beach Patrol for a few years until the city and park board can build a new, permanent headquarters for the 148-year-old lifeguard service. The two trailers acquired Monday are a climate-controlled storage trailer and a bathroom/shower trailer.
City staff members have been working on a master plan for Stewart Beach Park, 200 Seawall Blvd., since the council April 27 voted to demolish the aging Stewart Beach Pavilion by November. City staff in October plans to bring a proposal to city council for a revamped Beach Patrol headquarters and more amenities at the park, staff said in July.
But the speed at which the replacement of the pavilion is moving is a source of tension between the park board and city, who for the past year have been at odds about the use and control of public money generated by hotel occupancy tax revenues. The city and park board for years have been unable to come to agreement about replacing the Stewart Beach Pavilion.
Councilman John Paul Listowski in the July 31 meeting argued the process for replacing the pavilion Stewart Beach was taking too long.
The Park Board of Trustees vote Monday to purchase the final two trailers passed 8-1, with Trustee Jason Worthen voting against.
Worthen didn’t respond to calls for comment Monday.
But Worthen at the meeting questioned the need for four office trailers, asking for more information and saying the entire purchase might not be a viable solution for housing Beach Patrol.
“I don’t see anything coming to fruition anytime soon between us and the city on what we’re going to do at the pavilion,” Worthen said at the meeting.
“My concern is: What is the lifespan on these trailers, are we just going to be buying more trailers down the road?” Worthen said. “It hit me this morning that we really don’t have a plan and we’re just putting Band-Aids on stuff.”
Although park board Chairman Jason Hardcastle approved the trailer purchases Monday, he shares some of Worthen’s concerns, he said in an interview after the meeting.
“We don’t want to seem doubtful, we just want to see more data to justify how we’re spending public money,” Hardcastle said.
The trailers are the best temporary solution to house the Beach Patrol while a master plan still is in development for a more permanent headquarters, Chief Peter Davis said.
The four office trailers will house Beach Patrol administration, the junior lifeguard program and year-round training classes for about $147,000; an elevated command trailer will act as a vantage point for the communications team for about $189,000; a climate-controlled trailer will provide beachside storage for things like first aid for about $25,000; and a bathroom and shower trailer will cost about $82,000, according to plans.
Park board staff plans to present site engineering and preparation, fencing, utility hookup, shade structures and off-site storage and training areas to the board for consideration in the coming months.
Davis should be commended for finding the temporary solution, Trustee Bill Clement said. The costs of the temporary trailers are comparable to maintaining the aging Stewart Pavilion, Clement said.
“I think the costs are reasonable,” Clement said. “I think the cost is in line with what we can and need to spend to support Beach Patrol and maintain an image we want to maintain.”
Efforts to address the aging building’s condition go back at least a decade. The building had aging infrastructure that resulted in maintenance costs ballooning to about $200,000 a year, according to a 2014 report.
A moat of murky water often surrounds the pavilion the city plans to demolish in the fall. The pavilion has been the topic of city conversations since at least 2014 when city officials commissioned one of several master plans dedicated to renovating amenities at the park.
The Beach Patrol argues the temporary trailers would help hold operations over for a couple of years until it can get something permanent on the beach.
And the solution could solve future issues, according to the Beach Patrol. The trailers could be used as mobile command centers the Beach Patrol could deploy to other beaches on the island, according to the Beach Patrol.
