The parents of Santa Fe High School shooting victims expressed outrage and numbness Wednesday, after the local district attorney revealed the defendant will spend perhaps another year in a North Texas hospital awaiting psychologists to deem him mentally competent to stand trial.
Approaching the fifth anniversary of the May 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 dead and 13 wounded, Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady released a statement saying accused shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 22, is still unfit to stand trial. Should Pagourtzis ever stand trial, he faces a potential life sentence, with the possibility of parole after 40 years.
Pagourtzis has been in treatment at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, Texas. He was first committed to the hospital in November 2019 after being evaluated by mental health experts who determined that he would not be able to aid in his own defense.
“The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial,” according to Roady’s statement. “They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency.
“This is extremely disappointing news, especially as we near the five-year anniversary of these tragic murders. Nevertheless, we remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done.”
But officials won’t comment about whether there are any signs of improvements or the likelihood Pagourtzis would ever be competent to stand trial. Officials also won’t answer questions about how he spends his days at the hospital or how his mental competency is determined.
“Do I think the DA’s office is doing their due diligence to go after this guy? Hell no!” said Rhonda Hart, mother of shooting victim Kimberly Vaughan. “It’s an open-and-shut case, right? He did it. He admitted to it.”
Shannon Claussen, mother of shooting victim Christian Garcia, called the delay “ridiculous,” adding, “I don’t have much more to say, other than it’s bullshit. When it keeps happening year after year, you quit thinking people are actually going to do anything.”
Repeatedly seeing mass shooters in the news, paired with Pagourtzis’ trial delay, has left Claussen feeling “numb,” she said.
Hart had a “complete meltdown” after finding out Wednesday the trial would be delayed, she said.
“I was all the way up in Houston at the VA having a doctor’s appointment,” she said about the moment she learned about the newest delay. “As I’m waiting for my doctor’s appointment, I find out what’s going on.”
Hart still hasn’t seen her daughter’s autopsy report, a cause of great consternation, she said.
She said had contacted Roady’s office Wednesday.
“I did call his office today and left him a message and basically asked, ‘When are you going to get off your keister and get this information to us?’”
Roady didn’t return requests for comment Wednesday. Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brent Haynes told The Daily News the DA couldn’t comment on open cases.
Professor Njeri Rutledge of South Texas College of Law in Houston said she wasn’t aware of any law that prohibits Roady from speaking about the case.
“I think it’s a policy issue, more than a legal one,” Rutledge said.
The former Harris County prosecutor said some DA’s offices have policies barring prosecutors from talking about open cases.
“They don’t want you commenting on open cases — particularly really sensitive or controversial cases. And the concern is you’re going to taint the jury because, eventually, if and when his competency is restored, there is going to be a trial. We don’t want to do anything to hurt that case.”
