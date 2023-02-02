Rhonda Hart

Rhonda Hart speaks Oct. 4, 2018, about her life after the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School that claimed the life of her daughter Kimberly Vaughan.

 Stuart Villanueva/

The Daily News file photo

The parents of Santa Fe High School shooting victims expressed outrage and numbness Wednesday, after the local district attorney revealed the defendant will spend perhaps another year in a North Texas hospital awaiting psychologists to deem him mentally competent to stand trial.

Approaching the fifth anniversary of the May 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 dead and 13 wounded, Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady released a statement saying accused shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 22, is still unfit to stand trial. Should Pagourtzis ever stand trial, he faces a potential life sentence, with the possibility of parole after 40 years.

