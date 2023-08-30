Parents are calling for the police department to file charges against three teenagers accused of beating three other teens earlier this month at a back-to-school party.
One of the victim’s parents called the League City Police Department on Aug. 13 about the fight, which happened at about 11 p.m. the night before.
The three victims attended a party at a home on Vega Court. One victim needed staples to close wounds, and another sustained a split lip, KHOU TV reported.
“This is still an active investigation and we cannot release pertinent information that could jeopardize the integrity of the case,” Jose Ortega, League City Police Department public information officer, said. “The school districts and school resource officers are aware of the incident. We sympathize with the families involved and want to ensure them that we are diligently working through all aspects of this case.”
Community activist Candice Matthews, national minister of politics for The New Black Panther Nation, spoke at the press conference Tuesday in front of the League City Public Safety Building, 555 W Walker St., with parents of the victims and alleged suspects in attendance. Matthews called on police to file charges.
Matthew’s involvement in the press conference came after she was tagged on an Instagram post and spoke to a relative of one of the victims. Matthews does not believe the incident was racially motivated as the brawl included members of multiple racial groups.
“The family’s emotions were high because no arrests have been made,” Matthews told The Daily News. “We wanted to provide support and also questioned why is this taking too long to provide these families resolution. Parents don’t send their children to parties to get jumped, and also parents don’t send their children to parties to jump other kids.
“Children’s safety is our upmost importance in this matter. This investigation is a must because the act of violence shouldn’t go unchecked.”
Some of the accused might be student athletes with their respective schools, according to KHOU. The students were from Clear Falls High School and Clear Springs High School, Clear Creek ISD chief communications officer Elaina Polsen said. Which students were from which school was not released.
“The League City Police Department notified the Clear Creek Independent School District of a police investigation involving three students that reportedly took place off campus, after school hours and unrelated to a school sponsored event,” Polsen said. “There are no additional details to release currently until the police investigation is complete.
“Due to federal privacy laws, the district is not allowed to release any information about students.”
