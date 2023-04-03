GALVESTON
Attorneys for accused Santa Fe school shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis argue Judge Jeth Jones should be disqualified because of past association with a lawyer briefly involved in the case, according to a motion filed Tuesday.
GALVESTON
Attorneys for accused Santa Fe school shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis argue Judge Jeth Jones should be disqualified because of past association with a lawyer briefly involved in the case, according to a motion filed Tuesday.
Nicholas Poehl, the main attorney representing Pagourtzis, argues Jones, presiding judge of the 122nd District Court, should be disqualified because he was in legal practice with with Jared Robinson, who’s now judge of the 405th District Court, according to the motion.
Poehl, Robinson and attorney Robert Barfield spoke to and provided legal advice to Pagourtzis on May 18, 2018, the day of the shooting, which created an attorney-client relationship, according to the motion.
Robinson at the time was in practice with Jones through the firm Jones Robinson LLP, according to the motion. Robinson and Jones discontinued their association two days later, according to the motion.
“Although Robinson was briefly on the team and in a limited capacity, Jones is still considered a part of that group,” Poehl said. “Jones and Robinson are the same person for these purposes.”
Under Texas Rules of Civil Procedure, a judge must be disqualified from any proceeding in which the judge has served as a lawyer in the matter in controversy, or a lawyer with whom the judge previously practiced law served during such association as a lawyer concerning the matter.
Judicial disqualification must meet two prongs: The judge or the judge’s firm was the attorney for the party in the case, and the matter before the judge is the same matter that was before the judge or judge’s law firm.
Pagourtzis’ defense team on March 13 filed a motion to recuse Jones from the case, which has yet to be heard by Administrative Judge Susan Brown.
Attorney General Ken Paxton also weighed in on the case March 30, when he filed a motion in the 122nd District Court to vacate Jones’ March 10 order to require Dr. Joseph Penn to perform a new competency examination of Pagourtzis.
Brown is scheduled to hear both the recusal motion and the motion to disqualify on April 20.
Jones could not be reached for comment.
Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder of multiple people in a shooting that killed 10, eight students and two teachers, and wounded 14.
In November 2019, he was placed in the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, a maximum-security mental health hospital, after experts determined he was not mentally competent to participate in his own defense.
The most recent competency report, issued Jan. 9, stated Pagourtzis should be recommitted for another 12-month term.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.