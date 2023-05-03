Campaigns for some Clear Creek Independent School District school board election candidates have been inundated with thousands of dollars in monetary donations from a right-leaning political action committee.
Some residents are concerned by the donations, arguing politics shouldn’t intersect with education.
Peter Lauzon, a candidate and 24-year resident of Clear Lake, has raked in a total of $5,000 alone in monetary political contributions from Defend Texas Liberty PAC, according to campaign finance reports posted to the school district’s elections page.
Lauzon also has brought in $2,000 in personal loans, and $278 from community members, according to those reports.
Glencora Rodgers, a candidate running for Position 2 on the board, was given $5,000 from the political action committee but returned the money, according to reports.
Rodgers, who said she doesn’t have a specific opinion on other candidates accepting PAC money, was a little skeptical after receiving a check in the mail for $5,000.
“I learned that the PAC doesn’t completely align with my values,” she said. “I want my race to be about school issues. I want people in the community to know that my only loyalty is to them.”
The political action committee, which has donated the bulk of Lauzon’s total campaign dollars, has expended more than $10 million in donations toward conservative Republican organizations, home-school coalitions and Republican Party state representatives and senators.
When asked whether he would feel comfortable with other candidates accepting monetary donations from political action committees, Lauzon declined to comment.
In a Facebook post April 28, Lauzon shared a text conversation, in which he said he never sought the donations, but was instead contacted directly. He didn’t refuse those donations, he said.
“I want to keep politics out of the classroom,” Lauzon said in another post. “Students should be taught basic education keeping both far right and far left political agendas out of the classroom.”
Lauzon has met with criticism for accepting politically based monetary donations, and some people are questioning the role of politics on the school board.
“CCISD has been infected with unnecessary partisan politics taking time and money to address frivolous issues and creating division within the community,” John Cobarruvias, a Houston resident and financial donor of Lauzon’s opponent, said in a statement to The Daily News. “Our CCISD Board has very difficult issues facing our community and this partisan bickering makes it even more difficult.”
Defend Texas Liberty is led by former state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, a Republican who earned a reputation as the state’s most conservative lawmaker before leaving the legislature in 2021, according to NBC News.
Nearly 90 percent of the committee’s funding in 2022 came from Tim Dunn and the family of Farris Wilks, a pair of billionaire oil and fracking magnates who have expressed the view that Texas state government should be guided by biblical values and run exclusively by evangelical Christians.
Combined, they’ve spent tens of millions of dollars over the past decade funding far-right Texas candidates and a network of nonprofits and advocacy groups that push conservative policy ideas. Stickland, Wilks and Dunn did not respond to interview requests, according to NBC News.
The line between education and politics is becoming thinner as political action committees across Texas flood school board campaigns in recent years, and hot-button political topics are landing on school board agendas around the country weekly.
A growing number of conservative political action groups are targeting their efforts closer to home: at local school boards. Their aim is to gain control of more school systems and push back against what they see as a liberal tide in public education classrooms, libraries, sports fields, even building plans, according to The Associated Press.
“People who accept large donations from one side or the other, I believe, would feel that they owe someone or some group,” Charlie Jody Pond, former Clear Creek school board trustee said Wednesday. “Therefore, they make decisions based on criteria that has nothing to do with what is best for the children.”
“When decisions are made in the best interest of the children, the trustee has exhibited the faith the voters put in them,” he said. “Decisions should be made on what is best for the children, the staff, the teachers and all the citizens in the 13 municipalities that make up Clear Creek ISD.”
The school board and trustees have in recent years found themselves at the center of attention when discussing controversial policies.
After a unanimous vote Feb. 27, Clear Creek Independent School District approved allowing challenges to library and instructional books through a committee charged with deciding whether the material stays on shelves and in the curriculum, or goes.
The new policies are meant to strengthen an existing procedure for considering removal of instructional and library materials, officials said.
The committee will deal with complaints made under two similar policies, one for library material and one for instructional material, providing parents and community members more influence over what children in district schools learn, officials said.
Election day is Saturday, and Lauzon will be running against incumbent Arturo Sanchez for Position 3 on the school board of trustees.
Rodgers and Jamieson Mackay will be vying for position two on the board.
