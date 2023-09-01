TEXAS CITY
For the past few months, Samantha Wright and family have faced exceedingly high electricity bills from running three industrial dehumidifiers in their nearly new house. The dehumidifiers are meant to slow the growth of mold caused by what Wright says is a faulty air-conditioning system.
Wright had lived in an older house and was looking for something that needed less maintenance, she said. But problems began just two months after she and her family moved into Central Park Square by Heritage Homes on Dec. 31, 2021, Wright said.
Houses in the neighborhood, just off Century Boulevard about a mile north of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, start in the high $290,000s and are only about 2 years old.
The air-conditioning system in Wright’s home and in the homes of several of her neighbors have malfunctioned from the start, making for uncomfortable living and allowing mold to bloom and spread inside walls, she said.
Workers for the contractor that installed the air-conditioning system have been to Wright’s house several times, but never have said exactly what was wrong, she said.
The contracting company didn’t respond to requests for comment. But builder, Meritage Homes this week said it was looking into the problems and has technicians ready to be deployed.
“We just recently became aware of the customer HVAC concerns in our Central Park Square community and are working to resolve them quickly,” Kyle Davison, Houston Division president at Meritage Homes, said.
Because of the mold growing in the walls, zippered plastic sheets cover a bathroom and closet in Wright’s house, where inspectors have cut away sections of walls and pieces of the ceiling, she said.
Such problems aren’t what Wright expected in the first new house she has ever lived in, she said.
“It’s disgusting,” Wright said. “In the meantime, we have to run these dehumidifiers, which is also raising my bills. My last energy bill was $725.”
Wright was able to get her air-conditioning working again, but mold in the walls has her worried about her children’s health, she said.
“My son has severe allergies,” Wright said, pointing into an empty closet with a dehumidifier. “He’s allergic to mold and he was sleeping right next to this room.”
Central Park Square resident Brandon Tice has had walls ripped out of house because of mold that built up after problems with his air-conditioning unit, he said.
“My kid’s got severe asthma,” Tice said. “If he gets sick, he’s going on oxygen.”
Tice has voiced his complaints about the mold and his air-conditioning system, but still hasn’t gotten answers about what’s causing the problems, he said.
Both Wright and Tice are frustrated because they haven’t been given a time estimate about when the problems will be fixed, they said.
“I’ve had enough,” Tice said.
Resident Alex Sharp, whose house also is infested with mold, said he found problems with his air-conditioning when he took his newborn daughter home.
Sharp received a notification from a digital device that monitors temperature and humidity levels alerting him his daughter’s room was uncomfortable, he said.
“She was less than 2 weeks old and it was 12:30 a.m.,” Sharp said in his daughter’s room. “It was 80 degrees in here and the humidity was so high I had to take both my wife and daughter out of here.
“That was a struggle for me, when I had to take my newborn to stay in my mom’s house and not stay in her new house,” Sharp said.
The health and the safety of the residents is Meritage Homes’ top priority, Davison said.
“We investigate every customer claim submitted and work with our trade partners to make repairs quickly where necessary,” Davison said. “We’ve already taken action to address HVAC claims submitted by customers in the community and deployed technicians for repairs.”
