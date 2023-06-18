One detained, one wounded after Moody shooting By SARAH GRUNAU The Daily News Sarah Grunau Reporter Jun 18, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONA shooting at Moody Gardens Hotel late on Saturday left one man wounded, with authorities detaining one woman.Police responded to the shooting at 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the sixth floor of the hotel at 7 Hope Blvd. The floor was closed off for further investigation, officials said on Sunday.The man is currently in stable condition, Sergeant Derek Gaspard said. This is a developing story. Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Galveston Sarah Grunau Reporter Follow Sarah Grunau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesUrban Bricks debuts in League City; Al's Treats opens in Texas CityKemp's Ridley sea turtle lays eggs on islandSeafood Place serves up Santa Fe eatery; Latitude Margaritaville confirms Texas City plansGalveston man arrested for palm tree fire, officers sayA&M employee accused of embezzling $360k meant for library suppliesGalveston marshals cite island homeowner over wildflowersResults reported from two recent fishing tournamentsWind will have anglers penned up in fishable watersInterest in psychedelics is growing like mushroomsGrievance against Clear Creek ISD trustee dismissed CollectionsTexas City celebrates JuneteenthGalveston celebrates JuneteenthWorld Ocean Day celebrated in GalvestonHurricane Guide 2023Pink paraders pound the pavement on Postoffice in GalvestonMemorial Day observed at Galveston Naval MuseumCitizen of the Year 2023 CommentedIt's time to wake up and smell the BS (102) Galveston drag performers fear repercussions of new Texas law (62) The evidence is clear about sea-level rise (52) Guest commentary: Pride has morphed into a 'contemptible opposite' (48) Galveston sea-level rise some of Earth's swiftest (46) SB 12 needlessly puts government between parenting and common sense (42) Enough blame to go around with national debt ceiling crisis (42) Galveston council votes to bar cars from East End beach (36) Guest commentary: We'll fight attempts to disenfranchise Black voters (33) Guest commentary: Owning a gun means you are willing to kill (26)
