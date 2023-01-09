GALVESTON
A Webster man is set to face trial on charges stemming from the 2020 drive-by shooting death of a teen in La Marque during a spate of violence in the county.
Trial begins Tuesday for Keandre Green, 21, who is charged with murder in the shooting death of Derion Chambers, 18, of Galveston.
Officers were on patrol in the 2400 block of Main Street just before midnight on Dec. 30, 2020, when they heard gunshots and saw a four-door car leaving the scene, police said.
Two people from the vehicle, Green and Deryus Phillips, 19, of Galveston were detained, while Daron Scott, 24, of Galveston, fled the scene, officers said.
While officers were detaining Green and Phillips, a second car pulled up, with the driver and the passenger having been shot, police said. Chambers was in the vehicle and had been shot in the head and was later pronounced dead, police said.
Phillips was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and Scott was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, both of which have been dismissed.
The shooting was one in a series that occurred across the county in late 2020 that led to community leaders and the general public to call for a crackdown on gun violence and gang activities.
The shooting was preceded by the Dec. 26, 2020 shooting death of Malik Hunter, 25, in La Marque; the Dec. 28, 2020 shooting death of Montrell Grimes, 17, in Galveston; and a shooting of a 26-year-old man in front of a Wingstop restaurant in Friendswood on Dec. 29, 2020, in which the victim was seriously wounded but survived.
Green will be tried in the 56th District Court with Judge Lonnie Cox presiding. He will be defended by Greg Russell, while Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole represents the state.
