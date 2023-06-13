FRIENDSWOOD
One unidentified victim died on Tuesday afternoon when a roof collapsed at Friendswood High School, leaving three construction workers trapped until first responders could free them.
One death and multiple injuries were reported at the school, 702 Greenbriar Drive in Friendswood, on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
“We are heartbroken to announce we have been informed by emergency personnel there were three construction workers transported to local hospitals and there is one confirmed fatality from the partial collapse of the roof above the boy's gym in the existing building within the current construction site at Friendswood High School,” Taylor McComb, Friendswood Police Department spokeswoman, said. “We ask that you continue to pray for all involved.”
Friendswood High School will remain closed to all until further notice. There were no students or staff involved.
"It is our understanding at this time that there was a partial roof collapse, resulting in several injuries," the school district wrote in a statement Tuesday evening.
Officials did not immediately disclose the severity of injuries.
"We are working with emergency personnel and will share more information when it becomes available," according to the statement. "Our prayers go out to the workers and their families during this difficult time."
Firefighters were entering and exiting the building with the collapsed roof on a hot Tuesday evening, at one point carrying in buckets of ice; they taped off some of the premises to keep people. A medical examiner's vehicle entered a covered area and left about 30 minutes later. Officials were surrounding the building looking for answers, releasing little information in the immediate aftermath.
The construction bond, which voters approved in November 2020, allotted roughly $127 million for renovations of a new Cline Elementary School, and renovations for Friendswood High School. $53.4 million was dedicated to the high school.
The high school project, which originally was under contract with Satterfield and Pontikes Construction, was delayed after the contract was quickly terminated because cost estimates were over budget.
A new contractor, ICI Construction, was then hired for renovations of Friendswood High School on March 7. Construction for new facilities started March 11, 2022.
Because of supply chain problems, costs of the renovation project rose 4.5 percent, which forced the school to cut down its scope.
