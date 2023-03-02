GALVESTON
A nonprofit organization battling plastic waste will hold events next week about launching reusable foodware programs on the island.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 8:28 pm
Members of the group Perpetual said in December they wanted to encourage island restaurants to consider voluntarily providing reusable foodware and containers for serving to-go meals.
Under the concept, consumers would buy food in reusable containers and with reusable flatware and return those to bins to be washed and sanitized.
The initiative will be directed at all restaurants in Galveston, including major chains, Perpetual officials said.
About 75 reuse programs are underway across the United States, they said.
“One of our big mantras when we think about reuse is really important in the beginning to design a system that will work for everyone and be accessible, equitable and inclusive,” Ellie Moss, executive director of Perpetual, said.
Perpetual will hold a series of workshops to get feedback from locals, businesses and nonprofits, Moss said.
Perpetual’s goal is to provide an opportunity for islanders to create a reusable foodware system that works, Moss said
“We want people to come, have fun, be a part of the community and have a say on something that could potentially become a big deal,” Moss said.
“Being one of the first cities to offer a city-wide reuse system would be really cool. Our hope is that the community of Galveston can see it will be beneficial to the community.”
The public sessions are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Moody Gardens visitor center, 1 Hope Blvd.
A business workshop for restaurants and the hospitality industry is 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave.
A workshop for community groups, nonprofits and government agencies is noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rosenberg Library.
“For the public sessions, we are providing a meal and child care for everyone and those with a Lone Star Card receive $40 for their participation,” Moss said. “Spanish language translation will also be available.”
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
