A nonprofit organization is working to help first responders deal with on-the-job trauma and grief after crisis.

The Galveston County Critical Incident Stress Management team is a volunteer organization that provides stress management intervention to agencies that seek it after a crisis or emergency situation, members said. The program offers different levels of help to responders, their families and the agencies, members said.

MJ2158
Manuel Johnson

God bless this group. I trusted the process and was very thankful for the volunteers afterward. Keep up the excellent work!

