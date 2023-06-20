A long-awaited $34 million ferry that was expected to arrive in Galveston before Memorial Day Weekend is delayed after the boat broke down near Louisiana, officials said. The Esperanza “Hope” Andrade was traveling from Louisiana, where it was constructed, to Houston when it lost propulsion June 15, Danny Perez, spokesman for the Houston district of the Texas Department of Transportation, said. The crew were able to resolve the problem and get the boat moving again, Perez said. The ferry arrived in Houston on June 16 for work that will be needed before the final delivery to Galveston, Perez said. The Andrade is now expected to arrive in Galveston during the late summer, he said. The Galveston-Port Bolivar ferries moved more than 136,000 vehicles and more than 420,000 passengers in May this year, according to the transportation department’s report. Six ferries are in operation and the Andrade will be the seventh for the fleet, Perez said. The new boat will help provide relief for a fleet that has some aging boats and also to relieve other boats for regular maintenance, Perez said. The process to bring in the new ferry began about 10 years ago, Perez said. The boat, which has the capacity of 70 vehicles and 499 passengers, was named after Esperanza “Hope” Andrade, 74, of San Antonio, who has been described as an advocate for Texas transportation. Andrade is a former Texas Secretary of State, Texas Workforce Commission and Texas Transportation Commissioner who in 2019 was inducted into Texas A&M University’s Transportation Hall of Honor. The boat will be outfitted with the latest technology and equipment to provide maximum efficiency, Perez said. The free Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry has operated since 1934. The fleet consists of six vessels that carry about 5 million passengers every year, according to the transportation department. The ferry will join the others in its fleet with a color scheme of a university, to be determined at a later date, Perez said. Before the boat goes into service, the department will hold a ceremony to commemorate the addition to the fleet, Perez said. Although the boat initially was reported to begin operating before Memorial Day weekend, it still needs more work to be done, Perez said. “There are still some final sea trials and other punch list items to complete on the vessel,” Perez said. “We hope to have it in service later this summer.”
