GALVESTON
Charles Edward “Chocky Red” Ferguson, one of the first NFL players to ever come out of Galveston, died Feb. 14 in Buffalo, New York, after a battle with multiple health complications. He was 83.
Ferguson was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Dallas, the first of three children. Ferguson grew up in Galveston, where he attended George W. Carver Elementary School and then Central High School.
Ferguson was nicknamed “Chocky Red” because of his red hair and skin tone, Frederick Ferguson, his brother, said.
“Charley has always loved sports,” Frederick Ferguson said. “And he always loved his family. He was always a respectable older brother.”
Charles Ferguson was not only talented in football, but was in the all-state team for track and basketball, as well, his brother said.
Ben Marshall, a childhood friend of Ferguson and a football teammate, remembered him as a talented and intelligent young man.
“Chocky was the type of person you’d want to be friends with,” Marshall said. “He was always outspoken and was a great listener. He would give you the shirt off his back.”
Not only was he a kind person, but a humble one, as well, Marshall said.
“He was laidback about his accomplishments and never bragged about anything,” Marshall said. “He was a humble man. He was truly a good person.”
When Charles Ferguson graduated from high school, he accumulated more than 35 basketball scholarships and three football scholarships, his brother said.
Charles Ferguson went on to attend Tennessee State University on a football scholarship. He majored in business administration. Ferguson eventually went on to the NFL and played with the Cleveland Browns.
In 1962, Charles Ferguson was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he set a record for the longest reception from scrimmage when he caught an 89-yard pass. The Buffalo Bills acquired the Galvestonian in 1963.
Charles Ferguson won two American Football League championships with the Bills in 1964 and 1965, before the first-ever Super Bowl.
After the NFL, Charles Ferguson settled down in Buffalo with his wife, Janice Porter, and the couple raised a family.
Charles Ferguson had been honored by multiple awards throughout his lifetime. He received the presidential award from the Old Central Cultural Center and even has a mural on the side of the African American Museum in Galveston.
Ferguson was buried at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, New York.
