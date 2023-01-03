Hank Dugie, who was sworn in Sunday as the new Galveston County Treasurer, said Tuesday he wouldn’t take the $117,260 annual salary the position normally pays.
Dugie, who ran on a platform of eliminating the office, won the Republican primary for the position in March, ousting incumbent Kevin Walsh. With no Democrat challenger in the November general election, Dugie became the county treasurer Jan. 1.
“I ran on the ideals of eliminating waste and advocating for smaller government,” Dugie wrote in an affidavit signed Tuesday.
“Therefore, I intend to keep my word to the voters by hereby voluntarily electing to forego my elected official salary for the performance of my duties as Galveston County Treasurer,” he wrote.
State law requires elected officials who campaigned on the idea of abolishing the office they sought to file an affidavit affirming that intention, explaining how they would go about it and stating whether they would draw the salary.
Dugie, a former League City councilman, campaigned against Walsh by picking up a flag already carried by County Judge Mark Henry and other commissioners — that the treasurer’s office should be abolished and its functions rolled into other county offices or outsourced.
Commissioners in late August voted unanimously to strip Walsh’s offices of investment duties and named Chief Financial Officer Sergio Cruz and County Auditor Randall Rice as investment officers of county funds.
Abolishing the office would be far more complicated, however. To do so, the county must first convince state lawmakers to put the issue on a referendum ballot and Texas voters must approve it.
Walsh opposed the proposal and the county’s effort for legislative action failed in 2021.
Dugie said he intends to work alongside commissioners on the plan during next year’s legislative session.
“In keeping with my campaign promise to voters, I ran to eliminate this office and to stop government waste,” he said.
“Although I still have Constitutional duties to perform, I’ve elected not to receive a salary and will be active in Austin during the upcoming legislative session to put abolition of the office to a vote of the people,” he said.
If such a bill passed the legislature and voters approved it, the change could take effect in January 2024.
The 88th Legislature’s regular session runs from Jan. 10 to May 29.
