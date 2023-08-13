A Texas City native is set this week to become the city’s newest police chief.
Assistant Chief Landis Cravens will be sworn in Wednesday during a city commission meeting. He will replace Chief Joe Stanton, who will retire Aug. 31 after 28 years of service.
Cravens was born and raised in Texas City and graduated from La Marque High School before he became a patrolman with Texas City Police Department in 1995. He rose through the ranks and was appointed assistant chief of police in February.
Cravens graduated from Alvin Community College’s Law Enforcement Academy in 1991 and began his law enforcement career with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office in 1992 and worked for the La Marque Police Department in 1993, before returning home.
Among Landis’ accolades are a Master Peace Officer license through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Magna Cum Laude honors from Alvin Community College with an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Service Leadership from the University of Houston–Clear Lake. Landis is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Public Service and Administration from the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.
Landis also earned a graduate certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He is a graduate of the Texas Chiefs of Police Association’s Developing Leaders for Texas Law Enforcement program in 2013 and the FBI Law Enforcement Development Association Trilogy Leadership Program in 2015.
Congratulations Chief Landis. Joe Stanton is a tough act to follow but you have my support.
Congratulations Chief Cravens, you will represent with dignity, honor and integrity!
