GALVESTON
If islanders haven’t noticed their trash pickup running more swiftly and efficiently they should soon because of a $124,940 software purchase meant to streamline routes, officials said.
Cloudy skies early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms late. Low 54F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms late. Low 54F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 10:09 pm
GALVESTON
If islanders haven’t noticed their trash pickup running more swiftly and efficiently they should soon because of a $124,940 software purchase meant to streamline routes, officials said.
“We’ve been seeking a route-management system for a while,” Dustin Bender, director of the sanitation department, said.
The Rubicon Technology software went into operation about a month ago, after city council approved the purchase in October 2022, Bender said. The software cost the sanitation department $124,940 during the first year of the agreement, with year two and three costs totaling $173,880.
This will be funded out of sanitation’s operating budget and the city garage fund, according to the staff report requesting the purchase.
“We’re seeing measurables, for one, and they’re pretty comprehensive,” Bender said. “It will help inform a lot of decisions. It will help inform what the trends are, if the cans are being put out, when the cans are being put out, where are we missing them. We’ll be able to see that all in real time and respond very quickly.”
Before purchasing the Rubicon technology, Galveston didn’t have any software to help manage trash pickup routes, Bender said. City crews simply relied on institutional knowledge, he said.
“Now, we have it in an electronic format,” he said. “This will help us streamline and optimize those routes.”
It’s too early to tell whether the software has cut down on calls for service and interruptions to a speedy pickup, but it should soon, Bender said.
With newly created digital routes in place, Galveston will be able to closely monitor performance, identify areas where waste and recycling services can be improved, and make data-driven decisions to improve efficiency, Brielle Racanelli, as associate with Rubicon, said.
The sanitation department has been relying on archaic operational and administrative processes that are inefficient, duplicative and often prone to error, according to a staff report Bender filed.
“The Rubicon software will also allow sanitation to mindfully balance the route work and utilize the equipment in the most efficient manner, which will protect the city’s recent investment in new collection trucks,” according to the report.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.