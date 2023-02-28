GALVESTON
A new ferry that will ply the waters between Galveston and Port Bolivar is making its way to the island and should be in operation before the busy summer season, state transportation officials said.
The Esperanza “Hope” Andrade is making its way from Louisiana, where it was constructed.
The ferry, which is expected to begin operating before Memorial Day weekend, will be used to relieve the load on aging boats in the fleet.
The boat is named after Esperanza “Hope” Andrade, 74, of San Antonio, who is described as an advocate for Texas transportation. She is a former Texas Secretary of State, Texas Workforce Commission and Texas Transportation Commissioner who in 2019 was inducted into Texas A&M University’s Transportation Hall of Honor.
The Andrade cost $33.7 million and is undergoing tests in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, said Danny Perez, the public information officer for the Houston district of the Texas Department of Transportation.
“The boat will not only provide relief to the aging fleet, but relieve the other boats for regular maintenance,” Perez said. “We still have go through a process that includes sea trials and crew training before it can be put into service.”
The new ferry will have a capacity of 70 vehicles and 499 passengers. Like the other ferries in the fleet, the Andrade will shuttle vehicles between Galveston Island and Port Bolivar.
The double-ended design allows cars and trucks to drive onto one end and off the other.
The boat will be outfitted with the latest technology and equipment to provide maximum efficiency, Perez said.
The free Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry has operated since 1934. The fleet consists of six vessels that carry about 5 million passengers every year, according to the transportation department.
The ferry will join the others in its fleet with a color scheme of a university, to be determined at a later date, Perez said. Before the boat goes into service, the department will hold a ceremony to commemorate the addition to the fleet, Perez said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.