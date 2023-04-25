GALVESTON
About a dozen land commissioners have held dozens of beach cleanups over the years. But a woman was at the helm Saturday for the first time ever.
Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham, a League City native, returned to her home county to lead about 1,500 students, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and other volunteer trash collectors in a beach cleanup to celebrate Earth Day.
It was a small first among what will be a lot of firsts for her and the organization she now runs.
Last year, she became the first woman Texans have elected land commissioner in the Texas General Land Office’s 187-year history.
“Sometimes, it’s just a coincidence of events,” Buckingham said Saturday about why it took so long for a woman to win such an old position.
Buckingham has another theory: Voters were waiting for the best woman to run, she said teasingly.
“I just know how important this job is to Texas,” Buckingham said. “I felt like we needed someone from the Legislature to run it, someone who had the relationships and understood how things work.
“I think it’s the best job in the state. I love it. I hunt; I fish; I love to be outside.”
Former Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson agreed.
“It’s the best elected statewide office in Texas,” Patterson, who held the post from 2003 to 2015, said Monday.
“You deal with so many issues — they’re all interesting and they’re all challenging.
“It keeps getting more and more interesting, as responsibilities are added to the land office.”
Buckingham would serve Texans well because she holds one important characteristic over her predecessor, Patterson said.
“One important thing over her predecessor, George P. Bush, is that she actually spent time in the legislature,” Patterson said. “Bush didn’t think that made a difference, but it did. She has a tremendous advantage from her legislature experience.”
COMMISSIONING AN OFFICE
The land office primarily serves the school students, veterans and the environment of the state. The agency does so by preserving its history, maximizing state revenue through innovative administration and through the stewardship of state lands and natural resources.
The entity was established by the Republic of Texas immediately after the Texas Revolution in 1836, meaning the position of land commissioner predates that of governor by eight years, Buckingham said. The commissioner serves a four-year term and is elected by statewide vote.
“We were actually founded under the Republic of Texas,” Buckingham said. “So, when Texas was transitioning from a sovereign nation into a state, we were founded partially because of all the overlapping land grants from Spain and Mexico.
“So, we became the keepers of the maps, the guardians of Texas history and a steward to all the state lands.”
In 1836, the Republic of Texas Congress formed the land office to manage the public domain, and its responsibilities have only grown, Patterson said. The charge was to collect and keep records, provide maps and surveys and issue titles. In addition to encouraging settlement of public lands via land grants, scrip certificates were redeemable for land, and used to raise cash to finance the Texas Revolution and the expenses of the young nation.
The land office is the steward of 13 million acres of Texas land, including the submerged beachfront beloved by Galveston visitors.
“Here, we do everything covered up by the tides, we’re responsible for all the leases at all the ports, we do beach restoration, habitat restoration, we do oil-spill cleanup, we do derelict vessel pickup, we do hurricane recovery, we enforce the Open Beaches Act, we do a lot of stuff,” Buckingham said.
Although her office is more than 187 years old, the issues Buckingham faces are similar to the ones her predecessors did, she said.
One of the land office’s main jobs is to feed money into the state’s Permanent School Fund through revenue streams such as oil and gas leases on public lands.
The Texas Constitution of 1876 set aside half the state’s public lands to establish a fund to help finance public schools. The land office manages these lands, including sales, trades, leases and improvements, as well as administration of contracts, mineral royalty rates and other transactions.
The fund has about $50 billion in net assets now, according to a 2022 report to the Texas Legislature.
“We were founded to fund public education from the revenue we generate from state lands, and we’re still doing that to the tune of $2 billion in the past year for K-12 education,” Buckingham said.
STEEPED IN TEXAS HISTORY
Buckingham’s family history dates nearly as far back in the tale of Texas as the land office, as the commissioner can trace her heritage back to the Republic and to before that watermark in Galveston history, the 1900 Storm.
“My family was in the 1900 Storm, we were the British consulate to the Republic of Texas,” Buckingham said. “I’ve had family on the island since then who do all kinds of things. My daughter lives on the island; she’s in medical school at UTMB, which is where I went and where both of my children were born.”
Her daughter is studying to be a facial plastic surgeon like Buckingham’s husband, Dr. Ed Buckingham. Her son plays baseball for Texas State University and might one day follow in his family’s footsteps and attend the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Buckingham said.
Buckingham graduated from the island medical school in 1997 and stayed five years after, living in Galveston for 11 years total, she said. She was born in League City, where she lived until the seventh grade.
“I finished my medical training and I figured out how much government impacts health care, and that’s not always a positive impact,” Buckingham said. “So, I sought leadership positions in all my local, state and national medical organizations.”
