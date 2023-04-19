GALVESTON
Administrators are preparing a business plan for how the city might manage parking on the seawall and the $1 million or so a year those fees generate in hopes of maximizing revenue.
But the Park Board of Trustees, which presently manages the parking program, argues the city is overestimating its own money-making ability.
“Any revenue we would potentially generate would go right back into funding amenities along the seawall,” Mayor Craig Brown said. “The first step would be to increase lighting and replace some of the current bollards. We could then add more restrooms and showers or landscaping.”
The city’s business plan might be available before the summer tourism season gets fully underway, but management wouldn’t change hands before then, Brown said.
“And this doesn’t mean the seawall parking is mismanaged,” Brown said. “It could be that the park board is the best fit to run it. And, if so, they will continue to do so.
“I thought the conversation was very productive.”
SHOW ME THE MONEY
But the city’s idea might not be so productive, park board CEO Kelly de Schaun said.
“I was flabbergasted,” de Schaun said of the city’s argument it might make more money from seawall parking than her organization had.
De Schaun said she was skeptical because of revenue projections City Manager Brian Maxwell had made in 2013, when he was an assistant city manager.
“He said he was going to make $1.5 million off this system,” de Schaun said. “And they lost money.”
DOWNS AND UPS
Galveston began charging for parking along the seawall in 2013, and the city lost about $535,000 managing it the first year.
The Texas General Land Office, one group who oversees expenditures of the seawall revenue, told the city it couldn’t use that money for a few of its intended purposes, such as about $96,000 for police officer salaries. The city had to dip into its general fund to cover the overage.
Conversely, the park board has put revenue on an upward trajectory since it took over in 2016, showing growth almost every year, de Schaun said.
In fiscal year 2017-2018, the park board brought in $828,101 in revenue. After expenses — including about $82,000 in administrative costs — the park board had about $133,000 to give to the city in net revenue, according to a park board statement of revenues and expenditures from 2017 to 2022.
In fiscal year 2019-2020, the park board brought in about $846,000 in revenue, providing about $152,000 to the city after expenses. In fiscal year 2020-2021, the park board earned about $1.7 million in revenue, with about $935,000 in net to give the city. In fiscal year 2021-2022, the park board made about $1.8 million in revenue, with about $862,000 to give the city after expenses.
The park board could be making more each year if the city’s marshals were properly ticketing parking violators, de Schaun said.
It was unclear Wednesday how many tickets have been issued on the seawall over the past three years.
The request could take a little time to develop, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said.
CHECKS AND BALANCES
The city’s failure to earn revenue while managing the park in 2013 and 2014 could stem from the novel nature of pay-by-phone parking at the time, Maxwell said. Out of the $535,499-loss the city took in the first year managing, the city tried to dedicate about $268,837 to police expenses, which the land office found impermissible.
The city needs an overall look at how much money is coming in, Maxwell said. That money, regardless of who runs it, would be devoted back to amenities on the seawall, Maxwell said. The city would only charge 6 percent for overhead, with the park board is charging 10 percent, Maxwell said.
“I don’t disagree with the mayor,” Maxwell said. “I think they’re doing a good job keeping things clean up there.
“There’s some questions about maintenance of the amenities that are up there. We need to make sure we’re addressing that properly.
“We just want to make sure we’re maximizing that return.”
City staff members aren’t looking for more things to do and didn’t covet management of the seawall parking program, Maxwell said.
“But we were given a mandate in our last budget cycle to maximize revenue so we could begin lowering further our tax rate — we’re not leaving any stone unturned,” Maxwell said. “Any dime the city collects, whatever it be, it is imperative that we make sure we maximize the net and use it for the people of Galveston.”
Maxwell said he didn’t understand the defensive posture park board personnel typically take when the city exercises any oversight of the entity under its purview.
“Nobody in government should go unchecked or unreviewed,” he said. “It’s just part and parcel of daily government.
“If they can really do it better — we’ll be the first to say it.”
