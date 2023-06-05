DICKINSON
Dickinson’s new police chief plans to avoid the political and internal strife officials have faced in the past year and help the city move forward, he said.
Michael Berezin began his tenure Monday as Dickinson Police Department’s chief of police, taking the reins from interim Chief Oscar Stoker, who had served in the position since former Chief Ron Morales resigned Dec. 2.
Berezin worked for the Missouri City Police Department for 34 years and was promoted to chief in 2014. He grew up in Texas City and La Marque and graduated from the College of the Mainland Law Enforcement Academy.
“You always want to leave the town you grew up in,” Berezin said. “But as you grow older, you want to go back.
“I never thought I would be able to serve the community I grew up in. But when I saw the job was available, I had to jump at it.”
Berezin steps into the job after the December departure of Morales, who spent 26 years as the Dickinson Police Chief.
Morales had been placed on administrative leave in October for failing to follow through with staff cuts mandated in the 2022-2023 city budget, City Manager Theo Melancon said at the time.
The cuts were to enable the city to give officers a 12 percent pay raise, add more officers on patrol, add a jailer and an administrative sergeant’s position within the department, Melancon said.
Dickinson also has dealt with its fair share of ugly politics, including video campaigns targeting Mayor Sean Skipworth.
“I have seen some of the online criticism, not toward the police but toward city officials,” Berezin said. “I do not know much more about it than that and I was not aware of what happened with the former chief.
“I think a lot of it will die down as the ‘crazy season’ that follows elections is over. I want our department to focus on the citizens and visitors and make sure everybody has a good time.”
Berezin said all sides should sit down and discuss their issues and interests.
“All sides have the same love for the city,” Berezin said. “We could come to common ground and bring everybody together. We would find out that we agree on most things and want what’s best for the city.”
Of highest importance is preparing the department for the Texas Police Chief Association’s accreditation program, Berezin said.
The voluntary program open every four years gives police agencies opportunity to prove their compliance with 170 Texas law enforcement best practices, according to the association’s website.
Among these practices are how the department handles internal investigations, sexual harassment and use of force complaints.
The Dickinson Police Department has been accredited the past few times it has gone for accreditation, Berezin said.
“We want to focus on providing quality service at every step and gain the trust of the community,” Berezin said. “No matter your political affiliation or economic background, everybody deserves equal treatment and service.”
The department has three vacancies Berezin plans to fill, he said.
“We want officers who deeply care about the city and their community,” Berezin said. “Caring and character are the two things that cannot be taught.”
Berezin will be sworn in 4 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.