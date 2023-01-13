DICKINSON
The opening in August of a new $73.7 million junior high school will allow Dickinson ISD to realign grades, free up room and begin offering full-day, pre-kindergarten classes at all its elementary campuses, as required by a 2019 state law, officials said.
The district has been operating a limited preschool program on waivers since House Bill 3 went into effect in 2019, because it didn’t have enough classroom space to meet the state mandate, officials said.
The Texas Education Agency offered the waivers to allow school districts time to meet the full-day pre-K requirement.
This school year, the district was able to offer eight full-day pre-K classes, Tammy Dowdy, director of communications at the district said.
Bay Colony Elementary, K.E. Little Elementary and Silbernagel Elementary schools hold two full-day pre-K classes each and Calder Road Elementary and San Leon Elementary schools hold one class each. Hughes Road Elementary and Lobit Elementary schools have only half-day pre-kindergarten classes this year.
Many educators consider early childhood programs in general, and full-day pre-K in particular, to have the most powerful, cost-effective positive influence on students’ academic achievement and success in life. Such programs are credited with everything from increasing scores on standardized tests to reducing the number of people who end up in prison.
A 2006 study by the National Institute for Early Education Research, which compared students involved in half-day pre-K classes and full-day pre-K classes, found that pre-K students who participated in extended class days continued to outperform children in shorter class days in follow-up testing through the spring of first grade.
“Though long hours in child care are sometimes associated with less positive social and emotional development, greater benefits are generally associated with participation in the most intensive, earliest starting and longest lasting program,” according to the institution.
Increasing state funding for full-day pre-K education was among the legislative priorities the Galveston County Schools Consortium presented to lawmakers representing the area during a forum Dec. 14.
One of the challenges Dickinson ISD, which serves 12,350 students, faced in meeting the state mandate was just simple population growth, officials said.
“Dickinson Independent School District is a fast-growth school district,” Superintendent Carla Voelkel said. “We ended the first semester with 423 additional students over the same time in 2021, and demographic projections show the district enrollment continuing to climb.”
In the 2020-2021 school year, 17 students enrolled in full-day pre-kindergarten; 99 students enrolled the following year; and 151 in the 2022-2023 school year, officials said.
Expanding the district’s full-day pre-K offerings will benefit the district, the students and their parents, Jeff Pack, deputy superintendent for Educational Services at the school district, said.
The expansion will give the district more time to teach all the things the state requires for 4-year-olds, for instance, Pack said.
“In addition to more time for core content areas like reading and math, we will also have valuable time to work on socialization and play skills that provide an important foundation for students entering school for the first time,” Pack said.
It also will benefit working parents, he said.
“We’ve found some parents don’t take advantage of pre-kindergarten for their 4-year-old students because it’s only half-day and it raises childcare issues or doesn’t work with the family’s schedule,” Pack said.
“By moving to full-day classes, we believe the number of students enrolled will increase.”
One of the keys to expanding the district’s pre-K offerings is completion of Dickinson Junior High School, which is one result of a $94.2 million bond referendum voters approved in 2020, Voelkel said.
Almost 80 percent of the bond money went to building the new junior high school.
When Dickinson Junior High School opens in August, the district will have three such campuses, including McAdams and Kranz junior high schools.
The campus will have a capacity of 1,400 students and serve the sixth through eighth grades, officials said.
The new facility will allow the district to accommodate pre-K through third grade in elementary schools, move fourth-grade students from elementary schools to middle schools with fifth-graders and teach sixth through eighth grade in junior high schools, officials said.
