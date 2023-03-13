LEAGUE CITY
Michigan-based Gordon Food Services on Tuesday will debut a grocery store built for restaurants but also open to the home shopper, a concept new to League City and Texas.
The new Gordon Food Service store, which will open in the former Palais Royal building, 215 W. Main St., is among four opening today in the Houston area as the company pushes into the hotly competitive Texas market. Two more Houston-area stores are underway and will open later.
Gordon Food Service is the first national grocer to open in the Houston area in nearly a decade. Aldi arrived in 2013.
The stores primarily are designed to provide chef-quality food products to restaurant owners and foodservice professionals of all types, but also serve home shoppers, the company said.
The 30,000-square-foot store will sell meats by the piece, pound or case; feature wholesale walk-in coolers housing cases of produce, meats and dairy items; and grab-and-go foods.
It also will feature a tortilleria, 15 varieties of gourmet fresh-popped popcorn and a wholesale loyalty program available to business and nonprofit customers to earn points that can be spent like cash or redeemed for checks.
Gordon Food Services also offers online ordering for same-day pickup and same-day van delivery.
The store will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The 125-year-old Gordon Food Services began as a simple butter-and-egg delivery service, growing to become the largest broadline food distribution company in North America.
Its growth strategy has been to open in markets where the company’s main business of food distribution is thriving, according to reports. Gordon Food Service in 2014 acquired the more locally known Houston-based Glazier Foods Co.
Texas represents the most stores Gordon Food Services has opened at one time in any state. The company has submitted permit requests for a site in Galveston in the former site of Gerland’s Food Fair, 2402 45th St., but that location isn’t included among the six store openings the company announced this week.
Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com
Managing Editor
