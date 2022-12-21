GALVESTON COUNTY
Freezing temperatures and high winds are expected to bring brutal conditions to Galveston County and surrounding areas from Thursday night through Saturday, but there are steps to take to not make things worse.
Things should return to normal here by Monday, but if you're traveling outside the Lone Star State, you might need to prepare for some conditions you've never seen before.
TRAVELING
AAA expects 8 million Texans and more than 100 million Americans to hit the road for Christmas weekend, just as an Arctic front rolls in, but there are ways to stay safe.
“Motorists should always be weather aware and take precautions to keep safe while driving,” said Texas Department of Transportation public information officer Danny Perez. “Keeping emergency items in their vehicle is very important. This includes blankets and water in case they get into a situation where their vehicle breaks down.”
Those traveling by car should be on guard, with the Arctic chill hitting much of the country, it is unlikely to find temperatures above freezing across much of the country, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind chill warnings are expected for regions from the U.S.-Canada border south to the Gulf Coast, with snow from Idaho to Maine, according to the National Weather Service.
“Winter weather creates unpredictable and dangerous driving conditions,” Perez said. “If travel is necessary, drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution.”
Some tips Perez provided include:
• Reduce your speed and increase your following distance.
• Plan ahead and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination.
• Be courteous to other drivers so everyone can safely get where they’re going.
• It’s important to remember road conditions can change rapidly and even with clearing efforts, the fast-changing Texas weather can result in some ice accumulating.
No precipitation was being forecast for the Houston-Galveston area from the cold front, however.
“Since there will be little to no precipitation, we do not anticipate roads being significantly impacted as temperatures drop throughout the Houston area,” Perez said. “Still, we ask everyone to slow down and always focus while driving.
“There could be situations where a water main could break or a sprinkler system could burst, which could send water flowing onto roadways. There's potential for very dangerous conditions if this water were to freeze.”
UP IN THE AIR
Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year when more than 7 million people are expected to fly for the holiday. As the arctic air rolls in, flight cancellations are mounting.
More than 440 flights were canceled Wednesday across the country, with the worst yet to come, according to flight cancellation tracker FlightAware.
Denver saw 140 cancellations alone Wednesday; there were 53 in Seattle, 26 in Minneapolis, 17 in Dallas, and six in Houston. Nearly 2,500 flights are expected to be canceled today and more than 1,000 Friday, according to FlightAware.
American Airlines, Spirit, United, Delta, Southwest, Frontier and JetBlue all have waived change fees for canceled flights.
PREPARATION FOR COLD
Cities also are preparing for the cold.
“We are speaking daily with the National Weather Service to ensure that we are prepared for the weather,” said Marissa Barnett, the city of Galveston public information officer. “We are draining water pipes at local parks and preparing our city facilities in the same way we recommend citizens to prepare their homes.
"The city is pushing water through pipes across the city and shutting off water in unoccupied homes. We are on call if water needs to be cut off at other homes."
Some ways to prepare your home for the hours of below-freezing temperatures include wrapping faucets and pipes, disconnecting hoses, bringing plants inside, bringing pets indoors or providing warm, adequate shelter for pets, and dressing in warm layers, according to the city of Galveston.
“We do not anticipate the same issues that we had in the 2021 freeze, but we should be prepared,” Barnett said. “Have medications ready for several days, have bottled water, and check on the elderly or vulnerable.”
The city of Galveston also will have a warming station set up, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St.
ON THE SEAS
Winds and low temperatures are expected to create dangerous conditions on the water, including rough seas, blow-out tides and low water conditions between 9 feet and 15 feet, according to the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston.
The National Weather Service forecasts north-northwest winds ranging from 35 mph to 45 mph inland and possibly near 60 mph offshore. Temperatures are expected to fall as low as 20 degrees, with wind chills as low as 5 degrees.
“I would recommend that people avoid boating during the bad weather,” Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki said. “We will be poised to respond, if need be, but you should really not be out in these conditions. With the low temperatures, hypothermia can set in in minutes, so a lifejacket is always recommended.
“I would suggest that you secure your boat and stow it away if possible. If a boat goes loose, we have to treat it as a missing boater, which could limit resources.”
The Coast Guard recommends that vessels:
• Have fire monitoring and firefighting equipment prepared.
• Have officers and crew with appropriate cold weather gear, prepared for emergencies.
• Close and secure all side ports, hatches, portholes and other openings.
• Ensure radio is set to VHF-FM Channel 16 and designated Vessel Traffic Service Frequencies.
• Ensure anchor and anchoring equipment is in good working condition.
FIRE PREVENTION
The possibility of house fires and exposure to carbon monoxide poisoning will increase during the cold weather, Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.
“It is important to keep space heaters at least 3 feet from combustibles and to not leave them running,” Olsen said. “Make sure to keep an eye on your cooking and turn off your stove when you’re not using it. Do not use your stove or oven to warm your home.”
The most important thing to do to avoid fires or carbon monoxide exposure is to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have new batteries, Olsen said.
“Make sure your fireplace is clean and if your power goes out and you use a generator, make sure to keep it at least 6 feet from your home,” Olsen said.
Firefighters already are taking steps to ensure they can battle any blaze that might ignite, Olsen said.
“We are always ready, but we are taking the unusual step of keeping our bay doors closed to keep our fire trucks warm,” Olsen said. “We have full tanks of fuel and we are ensuring our water pumps do not freeze."
